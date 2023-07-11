Audiophiles, assemble! Philips Fidelio headphones now just £68 for Prime Day

If you've been looking for a pair of over ear-headphones to keep your ears warm and entertained at your desk or in front of your hi-fi system, then you're in luck – the Prime Day headphones deals have you covered.

Philips' Fidelio X2HR headphones are now just £68.30 at Amazon. That's almost 50 per cent less than their previously listed price, and 65 per cent less than their original price. It's also the lowest price we have seen these wired open-back headphones drop to, beating last year's Prime Day price of £84.

So yes, it's a good price on a good pair of headphones.

We haven't tested the Philips Fidelio X2HR per sae, but they are updated versions of the Fidelio X2 we awarded five stars to for their "unrivalled comfort, eye-pleasing design and impressive sound quality", as well as being the predecessors to the Fidelio X3, which we also recommend for their similar across-the-board talents. And while Amazon reviews should sometimes be taken with a pinch of salt, it's hard to ignore the X2HR's 4.6/5 rating from ‎6,653 Amazon customer reviews.

Indeed the Fidelio line has been very consistent over the years, so this is a model we feel comfortable betting on – especially at this knockdown price.

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones was £130 now £68.30 at Amazon (save £52)

The Fidelio X2HR sport an open-back (i.e. leaky) design and boast 50mm drivers and deluxe memory-foam ear pads. At such a low price, these are certainly worth considering if you're in the market for budget wired over-ear headphones.

The Fidelio X2HR boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for precision and comfort.

There's a dedicated cable-management clip for tangle-free operation when cueing up your hi-res audio files, and they've even included a 3.5-6.3 mm adapter.

Again, while we've not tested this particular pair of Philips headphones, we did review – and award five stars to – the virtually identical Philips Fidelio X2 for their smooth, neutral sound and taut, punchy bass, and ability to produce excellent musical insight along with unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design. We expect more of the same from the X2HR.

If you're looking for a pair of sophisticated over-ears to enjoy your music library, the Philips Fidelio X2HR are well worth considering.

Want a closed-back or more portable pair and have the budget to part with £88? The Award-winning Austrian Audio Hi-X15 Prime Day deal at Scan is equally excellent.

