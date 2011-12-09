Headphone specialist Audio-Technica will open its new Paris-Louvre concept store on December 17th.

Designed to reflect the brand's "50-year dedication to creativity and technical excellence", the store is a showcase for the firm's wide range of products, from hi-fi headphones to mobile phone headsets and DJ monitors.

Inside, the furniture has been created by Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka (creator of retail stores for Issey Miyake).

There's also a special enclosure that reproduces the sound of an Airbus A380 taking off, allowing visitors to expereince the noise-cancelling abilities of headphones such as the ANC7b.

Elsewhere, the Natural Collection with "exotic wood finishes" is presented in a warm, contemporary setting dedicated to hi-fi headphones.

Audio-Technica's new Paris-Louvre store is located at 11 rue des Pyramides, 75001, Paris.

