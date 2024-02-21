Audio Physic prepares for Bristol Show debut with brand new floorstanders

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show is a chance for audio enthusiasts to see their favourite brands on a regular basis, but it's also a time for hi-fi companies to make an appearance, especially if it's their first time being represented in the UK market. This year’s Bristol Hi-Fi Show will see German speaker brand Audio Physic make its show debut thanks to a new UK distribution partnership with hi-fi Cyrus Audio.

As part of its debut, Audio Psychic is set to showcase its stylish new Avanti floorstanders, with the German brand's research and development team set to attend alongside the Cyrus Audio team. The new speakers tease a "white glass" cabinet that boasts resonance-damping bonding to absorb internal and external vibrations, while aluminium honeycomb sandwich bracing and ceramic foam aim to further boost the speakers' overall sonic fidelity.

The new floorstanders employ a "spiderless design" mid-range driver featuring an aluminium ring which promises to grant "greater impulse distribution"; the midrange is housed within a dual basket chassis to further minimise vibrations. The aluminium tweeter, meanwhile, is also housed within that dual basket chassis and sports a special membrane which "removes the resonances usually associated with aluminium" for a "clear and neutral sound". Lastly, bass is dealt with by a downwards-firing "invisible subwoofer" which uses ceramic foam as a sound diffuser.

The new Avanti speakers are hand-built in Brillon, Germany and are each signed by the craftsman who made them. You can also customise your speakers' glass finish by choosing any colour you like from the RAL colour chart, although real wood gloss veneers are available as an alternative. The speakers are single-wired as standard, but there is a bi-wire option available if your setup requires it.

If you are heading down to the Bristol Show this weekend, you can find Audio Physic and Cyrus Audio in Room 104 on the first floor of the Marriott Bristol City Centre Hotel. They'll be showcasing the new Avanti floorstanders for all to hear, alongside Cyrus' new TTP turntable and Stream-XR network streamer. See you there!

