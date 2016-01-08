Known for its chunky planar magnetic headphones, such as the LCD-3 (£1725) and EL-8 (£600), Audeze has launched its first on-ear design to use the technology.

The Audeze Sine, launched at CES 2016 alongside the EL-8 Titanium model, are the company's most portable headphones to date. Not just Audeze's lightest headphones, they can also fold flat.

Promising to be "the first of a new generation of on-ear planar magnetic headphones", they use the company's own Fluxor driver technology, plus Uniforce diaphragms. The goal being to deliver a sound with low distortion, good bass and excellent imaging.

The new model can be supplied with Audeze's Apple Lightning cable, which will bypass your iPhone or iPad's DAC, using its own integrated DSP and DAC. There's also a mic for taking calls.

The Audeze Sine headphones, priced $499, are due to start shipping in February.

MORE: CES 2016 highlights