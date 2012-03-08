The April issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision goes on sale today, and a mighty fine issue it is too.

As ever, we've been toiling away in our test rooms for the last few weeks testing all the latest high-tech kit, including the world's smartest TV – Samsung's voice-controlled UE55ES8000.

And if you want an even bigger picture, we've picked a trio of £1000 projectors for that real cinema feel in your home.

Now of course any decent screen or projector needs a top-class source, so we've picked the crème de la crème of £500 Blu-ray players and given them a thorough testing.

Models from Cambridge Audio, Denon, Marantz, Onkyo and Oppo go head to head – and none disappoint. But, as ever, there can only be one winner.

Of course, there's more to Blu-ray than just superb high-definition pictures: you get high-definition surround sound too. And what better way to unleash it than with a serious home cinema amplifier.

This month's Group Test pits the Onkyo TX-NR3009 vs Pioneer SC-LX85 vs Yamaha RX-A3010. And what a gripping contest it turned out to be, with not a single duffer among them.

Switching to music, don't miss our 'ultimate docks test'. We've rounded up 12 budget, midrange and premium docks with prices from £100 to £500, so there's something to suit whatever your budget.

And if you like to listen to your tunes while out and about, you can escape the hubbub with our roundup of noise-cancelling cans.

As for First Tests, there's the usual smorgasbord of exclusives. This month we're the first to test B&W's long-awaited B&W MT-60D style speaker package, Arcam's FMJD33 'super DAC', Q Acoustics' new 2050i floorstanding hi-fi speakers, and a radical new ultra high-def projector from JVC.

You can also read our verdict on Focal's elegant Spirit One headphones, Sony's AirPlay/internet radio micro system, an all-in-one Blu-ray home cinema system from Harman Kardon and Neat's tiny, and impressive, Iota speakers.

Oh, and you could win a pair of Spendor A9 speakers worth £4395 in this month's competition.

All this and more is in the April issue, available now at all good newsagents. And don't forget you can download the Exact Editions or Zinio digital edition straight to your tablet or computer.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook