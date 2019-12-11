Beats Powerbeats4 headphones will soon be here – with Hey Siri support

Remember when we saw the Apple AirPods Pro in a glyph on Apple iOS 13.2 back in October? Well, like any self-respecting global tech giant, Apple updates its operating systems like clockwork, and with each update comes a fresh product leak.

The latest 13.3 iOS update seems to show that Apple is developing a new version of its popular Powerbeats earbuds with support for Hey Siri, noted as “Powerbeats4”.

As seen by 9to5Mac, evidence within the update explains that you'll be able to talk to Siri using the Powerbeats4, by saying the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase. This also suggests that Apple’s proprietary H1 chip will be onboard handling the connectivity.

Apple's truly wireless Beats Powerbeats Pro (pictured, above) also offer Hey Siri support, which suggests that the Powerbeats4 could be a more budget-conscious option and a successor to the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless in-ear headphones.

The Beats Powerbeats3 are currently sold by Apple for £170/$199, but can often be found at other retailers for far less – we've just seen them for £89/$90 at Amazon. The difference, of course, is that the Powerbeats3 have a connecting wire between each earpiece, while the Powerbeats Pro are truly wireless.

At present, there’s no official word on when the Beats Powerbeats4 will be released. If past experience is anything to go by however, the new evidence in iOS 13.3 could mean a release sooner rather than later.

When we know, you'll know.

