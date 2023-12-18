Apple TV's new look is coming to more streamers, TVs and gaming consoles

Just last week we reported on the latest tvOS 17.2 update that's released on the Apple TV 4K (2022) streamer, bringing a new look to the Apple TV app. Since then, Apple has confirmed that the redesigned app will carry across to many more platforms, including supported TVs, streaming sticks and boxes, and gaming consoles.

The big changes we can expect across this new app update for third-party devices are the new sidebar navigation menu, profile selection and redesigned home screen. We also expect to see the new Apple movies and TV store be included, which has just replaced iTunes on the Apple TV 4K. This will allow users to purchase or rent content through Apple's service in up to 4K Dolby Vision HDR.

However, we don't expect all of the features seen in the last Apple TV update to be present in this new version of the update. Some of the third-party streaming integration could be limited, as Apple won't have as much control over other companies' smart platforms as it does over its own tvOS platform. We also don't expect to see this update come to the simplified Apple TV+ app, which just includes access to Apple's streaming library and is designed for older hardware. We'll be keeping an eye out for this new update to launch, so expect more specific details in the near future.

Apple hasn't given any official word as to when we can expect this update to roll out fully, however, it likely depends on the manufacturers being cooperative and will vary depending on the platform. Speaking of platforms, we can expect to see this update come to Amazon, Roku and Google streaming devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and TVs from practically all notable manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Hisense and more.

