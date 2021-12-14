Apple TV+ is now on Sky Glass and Sky Q

Apple TV+ has officially arrived on the Sky Glass TV and Sky Q boxes. It joins a host of other streaming apps on Sky – including the big three: Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

From today (14th December), Sky Glass and Sky Q customers can gorge themselves on Emmy-winning Apple Originals such as Ted Lasso. Simply head to 'Apps' in the main Sky menu, or use the direct link on the homepage, to get started.

In the future, Sky plans to fold Apple TV+ content into its voice search functionality – users will be able to search for their favourite shows by hitting the voice button on the Sky remote, or via Sky Glass' frame-integrated microphone.

Sky announced the partnership with Apple back in October. The deal was part of a wider tie-in between Comcast, which owns Sky, NBC, Peacock and Universal Pictures, and Apple. In return, Apple has agreed to make Comcast's Xfinity Stream app available on Apple TV.

Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on Apple TV devices "in mid-2022", as well as purchase Now memberships via the Now app on Apple devices. The latter should make it a whole lot easier for iOS and tvOS users to watch hit Sky shows such as Succession.

Sky has been busily expanding its streaming horizons lately. Last month it began rolling out Peacock TV, the US streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, to Sky customers in the UK and Ireland.

