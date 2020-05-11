Apple 'AirPods Studio' wireless over-ear headphones set to cost $349

There's nothing quite like a fresh Apple over-ear headphones rumour at the start of the week to jump-start your motivation. Leaks have been sprouting up for some time regarding Apple's hotly anticipated noise-cancelling cans.

Whether it be a rumoured two model release, images of the headphones in an Apple iOS update, or even the alleged appearance of the cans in Target's retail inventory – alongside pricing information – official news on the arrival of the Apple over-ear headphones can't come quick enough.

Jon Prosser, the tech analyst who leaked the Target pricing of the then-named "AirPods Gen X" back in February, now has a fresh name – and fresh pricing for Apple's newest progeny.

Prosser revealed the latest information in a tweet: "Looks like Apple is sticking with the 'AirPods' branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio, Codename: B515, $349."

Prosser, naturally, does not state his source, but if this information is correct, it means that the AirPods Studio could launch at $50 less than the $399.99 suggested by previous leaks. There is some interrelationship between Prosser's information then and now, though: although Target's inventory had allegedly listed the item as "AirPods Gen X", Prosser's own concept image depicted what he called Apple "StudioPods" – a similar moniker to the AirPods Studio model name being suggested now.

An official release date for the new Apple over-ear headphones as well as official model name(s), colours, pricing, feature sets and when we can actually expect to place them over our ears, is still all to play for. But keep checking back with us: when we know, you shall too – be sure of it.

