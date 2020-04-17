New Apple over-ear headphones leak reveals two modular designs

For months, rumours of Apple over-ear headphones have been circling the internet – and now sources familiar with the project have reportedly let slip that Apple is launching two variants: a premium model swathed in "leather-liked fabric" and fitness-focussed model that features "lighter, breathable material".

According to Bloomberg, the anonymous tipster claims that the prototypes have a "retro look with oval-shaped earcups that swivel and a headband connected by thin mental arms." Interestingly, the arms stem from the top of the earcups, rather than the sides.

What's more, both the ear cup and headband padding attach to the frame magnetically, making Apple's design modular – news that should please the European Commission, which is calling for modular tech to become the norm.

The details surrounding the interchangeable parts are sketchy to say the least, but they could enable users to quickly tailor Apple's modular cans to fit a specific need (i.e comfort, travel and fitness etc).

But while Apple may be plotting a radical design, we expect the features will be familiar to AirPods users: Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, 'Hey Siri' hands-free compatibility and touch-sensitive controls.

There's no word on an official product name – some have suggested 'AirPods X' – or release date, but we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest leaks and gossip via our dedicated Apple headphones news page.

