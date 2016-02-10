The purpose of the beta was to gain audience feedback and help Sonos “shape the experience of listening to Apple Music on Sonos in your home”, and having ironed out any bugs, the service is now live.

Most of Apple Music’s features are present, including For You, New, Radio and My Music, but not Connect, plus the 30-million strong library of tracks.

Apple's Beats 1 radio station will also be available, streaming its mix of live shows featuring superstar DJs.

Users with an Apple Music family subscription can add up to six accounts to keep your playlists separate.

MORE: Sonos - everything you to need to know