There's never a quiet moment where the Apple rumour mill is concerned, and the latest whispers (with a grain of respectability) point to the launch of an iPad Pro next year.

The latest unnamed source, naturally, comes from within Apple's Korean display supplier and points to the launch of a large-screen iPad.

The source, speaking to The Korea Times, said: "Apple's local first-tier display supplier is now producing a 12.9-inch Retina Display to be used in the new iPad, which will be coming out sometime early next year, that display is now being manufactured by the supplier's plant in Korea." Sounds very matter of fact, then.

This rumour follows the news that Apple is reportedly planning large screen, curved iPhones, in an effort to meet consumer demand for larger screens on mobile devices.

Also, with 4K being the class-leader in screen technology at the moment, Apple's screen could have a similar resolution.

"The 12.9-inch iPad will have improved picture quality...[the iPad] will provide very clear quality similar to that of UHD." Similar...

With an expected release date to be early next year, it's best to assume the iPad Pro will feature the same A7 processing chip found in the iPhone 5S.

MORE: iPhone 5S review

Along with this, 4G LTE connectivity is expected to be on board, as well as the possible inclusion of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

The latest iPad range, consisting of the iPad Air and iPad Mini with Retina Display, has only just been released, alongside Apple's new Mac Pro.

The launch followed the traditional yearly update we've come to expect from Apple. So a release for early next year should perhaps be taken with a Christmas-sized pinch of salt. We shall see...

MORE: Best tablets to buy in 2013

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+