Apple Classical service appears set to launch in iOS 15

Apple's much-rumored classical music app could be ready to take to the stage. References to Apple Classical – believed to be Apple's rebadging of the recently acquired Primephonic streaming service (pictured) – have been spotted in a beta version of iOS 15.5, MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports (via AppleInsider (opens in new tab)).

That suggests a launch could be imminent.

References to Apple Classical were previously spotted in an Android beta release of the Apple Music app.

The source code includes a mention of the command "Open in Apple Classical". This suggests that when a user selects a piece of classical music in Apple Music, they will have the option of opening it in Apple's new dedicated classical music app instead.

When Apple bought the classical music service Primephonic last year, it said it would launch its own classical music streaming service in 2022. It also confirmed this app would use Primephonic's user interface.

Netherlands-based Primephonic was considered the world's largest specialist library of classical music. The service added hi-res streaming to its offering in 2017 and boasts over 3.5 million classical tracks from 170,000 artists across almost 230,000 albums and 2400 labels. In our Primephonic review, the service earned four out of five stars.

MORE:

Read our best music streaming services 2022: free streams to hi-res audio

Trying to decide? Tidal vs Spotify: which is better?

Check out 8 of the best classical music tracks for testing speakers