Anthrax rocks Record Store Day... with a 3-inch mini turntable

With more than 538 limited edition releases dropping over two days, Record Store Day 2021 is already starting to make our heads' spin.

But just to ramp up the excitement yet further, US heavy metal band Anthrax have announced a Record Store Day bundle, comprising a customised mini turntable and four 3-inch vinyl platters.

The tiny turntable – a limited edition of 1000 – is just the right size to spin the shrunken discs, which will include special releases of Madhouse, I Am the Law, Got the Time and Discharge.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, one of the turntables will come with a Willy Wonka-style 'Golden Ticket' that grants the recipient a personal Zoom call from Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna and Frank Bello.

(Image credit: Anthrax / Record Store Day)

"I’m really happy about being part of this," said Belladonna. "I love being able to reach out and connect with our fans, so being a ‘first prize’ in this contest and having the opportunity to have a real conversation with one of our fans is really terrific."

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante dreamed up the idea for the bundle when in Japan, where 3-inch records enjoyed a brief spell of popularity in the early 2000s. Aside from some awesome artwork, the deck (a customised Crosley) boasts adjustable pitch control and a built-in speaker.

The mini turntable will go on sale on 12th June, followed by the four 3-inch discs on the 17th July. Pricing should be announced nearer to the big day.

Not a metal fan? Among the artists set for special releases this RSD are Wolf Alice, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, The Clash and Miles Davis, to name but a few. Here's the complete list of Drop 1 and Drop 2 releases.

MORE:

Here are 10 of the best-sounding vinyl records

Looking for a new deck? Here are the best record players you can buy

Record-breakers: 10 of the most rare (and collectible) vinyl records