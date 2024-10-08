These Award-winning Sony earbuds are now just £34 in the Prime Day sale – their lowest price ever

Sony's Award-winning WF-C500 wireless earbuds have hit a new low price of just £34 at Amazon. That £55 discount is probably due to their successors, the C510, having launched recently – which could also mean there won't be much stock around.

At full price, the Sony WF-C500 are well worth the investment. They hovered around £59 for quite some time, and now they have dropped to an all-time low. We can't see them dropping much lower, so would buy now to avoid disappointment.

Sony WF-C500 best ever deal

The Sony WF-C500 have been succeeded by the C510 recently, but that doesn't detract from their quality. IPX4 certification means they can withstand splashing water such as a downpour, and at 5.4g per earbud, they are barely noticeable in your ears. They also come in some more colourful options including blue, white and orange as well as black (though this low price is only on the black finish).

Connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 is quick and there's compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs on board. There is support for hands-free calls, while you can also access your smartphone’s voice assistant at the touch of a button.

The buds have 10 hours of battery life, or 20 with the carry case, and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They also offer Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio, and Sony's 'Headphones Connect' app that lets you tweak EQ settings.

The £34 Sony WF-C500 deal is available now at Amazon, but for how long? These buds are end of life, so when they're gone, they're gone...



