Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: how do the two budget buds compare?

Sony has launched a successor to the popular What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WF-C500 budget wireless earbuds: the new WF-C510 model. With its critically acclaimed predecessor piling on the pressure, there’s plenty for Sony’s new budget-friendly buds to live up to.

We have a pair of the new C510 in for testing but you will have to wait a little longer for our official review and final verdict. In the meantime, below we have compared all the details and specifications of the two models and have explored the ways in which the new WF-C510 differs from its excellent predecessor. And rest assured that we’ll update this feature after our full review of the WF-C510 next week.

Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: price

The Sony WF-C510 arrives with a surprisingly competitive launch price of £55 / $60 / AU$109.95. This is a rather pleasant turn of events, as it undercuts the original cost of the WF-C500, which launched at £89 / $99 / AU$149 back in 2021.

It's worth noting that the C500 has seen frequent discounts since its release, and has often dipped below the C510's launch price during big sales events. You can pick up a pair for as low as £38 / $65 / AU$115 at the time of writing.

Sony has clearly seen high demand at this lower price, so we are loving the fact that the WF-C510 is launching at a more affordable price than before.

Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: design and build

The Sony WF-C510 introduces some welcome refinements compared with their predecessors. The new earbuds are notably smaller and lighter at 4.6g per bud, compared with the C500's 5.4g per bud. While this 0.8g difference might seem minimal, lighter earbuds can contribute to improved comfort over extended listening sessions, depending on how sensitive your ears are.

The shape of the new buds themselves has been revised, and there is a wider, flatter surface area for the touch controls. Sony says this should make controlling music playback, calls and other interactions more intuitive and easier to execute – though you'll have to wait till our review to see if the new design and controls are an improvement over the WF-C500.

Elsewhere, the charging case for the WF-C510 has also been updated. It is now thinner and more compact, which should, in theory, make for less bulk to contend with in bags and pockets. The whole case is now opaque and the same finish – the C500 featured a semi-translucent cover.

As for materials, the WF-C510 appears to have a more matte finish compared with the shinier plastic of the WF-C500, potentially offering a more premium feel. Both models retain IPX4 water resistance, ensuring protection against splashes and sweat, making them suitable for workouts or light rain.

There is a different range of colours available too. Where the WF-C500 was available in black, white, 'ice green' or 'coral orange' finishes, the C510 is available in white, black and new light blue or light yellow colours.

We find the WF-C500 comfortable to wear, thanks to its compact design and choice of eartips. We say in our review that they are "simple to get into position and will stay comfortable for hours once they are there." We also find that, while the C500 buds are fairly ordinary, they are well made and built to last – all crucial elements at this budget end – and we hope that the C510 continue to deliver a satisfying, comfortable experience.

Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony has carried over several key features from the WF-C500 to the new model, including the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), EQ customization via the Sony Headphones Connect app, and 360 Reality Audio music support. Crucially though, the WF-C510 pulls ahead with some significant upgrades.

The new model boasts Bluetooth 5.3 for a start, which is an improvement over the C500's Bluetooth 5.0, potentially offering improved connection stability and range. They both support the AAC and SBC standard codecs, with no higher-quality codecs expected at this affordable price point. More usefully, Sony has added Multipoint Bluetooth support to the WF-C510, letting you pair the earbuds with two devices simultaneously. This is a convenient feature for those who frequently switch between, say, a smartphone and a laptop, for music and work calls, and is a welcome upgrade over the C500.

As with its predecessor, there is no active noise-cancellation (ANC) on Sony's cheapest buds. You will have to step up to the WF-C700N if you want ANC. However, perhaps the most notable addition to the WF-C510 is the Ambient Sound Mode, a feature typically found in more expensive models. This allows users to hear environmental sounds without removing the earbuds, enhancing awareness and convenience in day-to-day use. It's a significant upgrade that sets the C510 apart both from its predecessor and also many other non-ANC budget wireless earbuds in this price range.

Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: battery life

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has also managed to squeeze some extra juice out from the WF-C510. The new earbuds offer 11 hours of playback on a single charge, with another 11 hours provided by the charging case, for a total of 22 hours. This is a slight improvement over the WF-C500, which provides 10 hours from the earbuds and an additional 10 hours from the case. A marginal improvement, perhaps – but who has ever complained about more battery life?

The WF-C510 also boasts faster quick-charging capabilities. A mere five-minute charge will provide up to an hour of playback, an improvement over the C500's 10-minute charging time for the same output. Overall, there is a clear winner here if battery life is a key consideration, even if it’s not by a landslide.

Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: sound quality

(Image credit: @MysteryLupin / X / Sony)

The WF-C500 sets a high bar in their budget price range, earning praise in our review for a spirited, well-balanced sound, and impressive neutral tonality. We find them to be enjoyably dynamic and nimble-footed, key areas where rival buds struggle. They are also noted for their detailed presentation across the frequency range, though with a slightly cautious approach to deep bass and treble extension.

We say in our original review: "Overall, we think the balance Sony has hit on here is understandable, sensible and enjoyable. Between their impressively neutral tonality, front-foot sonic attitude, and fine levels of detail and insight, they are well worth the investment." And at such an appealing (especially discounted) price, it's no wonder the C500 has picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award two years in a row and remains a firm recommendation.

Can the new WF-C510 improve upon that performance? For the C510, Sony mentions "authentic vocals and powerful bass," suggesting potential improvements. The new model features a slightly larger 6mm driver compared with the 5.8mm driver in the C500. However, it's important to note that driver-size alone doesn't determine sound quality, and we will certainly need ears-on testing to truly assess any sonic improvements.

It is safe to say though, that if Sony has maintained or improved upon the C500's sound signature while addressing its few shortcomings, the C510 could be very competitive at its price point. We are putting the C510 through our extensive review process at the moment and comparing them with the C500, so stay tuned for our full review to find out if the sound quality has changed.

Sony WF-C510 vs WF-C500: early verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony WF-C510 appears to be a thoughtful evolution of the already excellent WF-C500. With improvements in design, battery life, connectivity and the addition of Ambient Sound Mode, Sony seems to have addressed several areas while maintaining an even more competitive price point.

For existing WF-C500 owners, the changes may not warrant an immediate upgrade – unless the performance step-up is truly considerable. However, for those in the market for affordable, high-quality wireless earbuds, the WF-C510 in-ears look set to continue Sony's strong track record in this category.

The true test, of course, will come down to sound quality. If Sony has maintained or improved upon the engaging audio performance of the WF-C500 at this affordable price level, the C510 could be a serious contender for the title of best pair of budget wireless earbuds.

Stay tuned for our full Sony WF-C510 review and final verdict next week.

