Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max drop back to their lowest ever prices

Amazon's 4K streaming sticks have fallen to match their lowest prices ever. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now £35 (down from £60), while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now £45 (down from £70). That's £25 off each, matching their Black Friday 2023 prices.

These deals are part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, which doesn't officially start until tomorrow. Early birds, these are your worms.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D1FMBED5ZMW5PJ%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.XuClXrd5cABcbvMwYbOYpFIlvC2JR2Y5Jnya9LXQXpJQo3IGEHMRlSCSLrZmJ-z_5dicXefDvGiZVvYYc0XaUJOfavNxbpyge5Xn6_E4nTMvTAQzPJZL4NCQKr2b88ESgWGr-zECVsm--Wi8yEbsa6ZM0v6L0Hx6oy4LVmDjf_AU9SXgZFMOiDwQxQ6vJ0Pck0gZpiLgb4eFQclBsdsbtS6J6lsa6OGZXkizMvx8BIk.OarJyismkFC9rWPd0Yqka5n45z4u1k-UMK_kLtTfrKg%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dfire%2Btv%2Bstick%2B4k%26qid%3D1710769735%26sprefix%3Dfire%2Btv%2Bstick%2B4k%252Caps%252C82%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £60 now £35 (save £25)

4K doesn't get much cheaper than this. This streamer also supports all the major formats of HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG), and with all the apps you could want – as well as the Alexa voice assistant to summon them – it's a simple way to upgrade your TV.

Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-review" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

The Fire TV Stick 4K originally launched in 2020, with the second-gen model adding more power, more RAM and wi-fi 6 support in 2023. The original model earned five stars from us, as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award, thanks to its effortless usability, seamless integration with other Alexa-enabled devices and fantastic picture and sound quality. You can just say one word to start up your TV, your Fire TV Stick and to start watching a particular show, for example. How's that for smart?

Of course the price is a large part of its appeal, and now that it's matched its lowest ever price, it's more tempting than ever.

But if you want to take a step up, it won't cost much more...

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £70 now £45 (save £25)

With an impressive spec list, full range of streaming apps, and an easy-to-navigate interface (particularly when using the bundled Alexa remote) the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers plug-and-play streaming at its lowest-ever price.

Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/amazon-fire-stick-4k-max" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review

Again, this is a second-gen product that launched in 2023. It boasts a 2GHz quad-core processor, double the storage of the first model (16GB) and wi-fi 6E support.

The first-gen model earned high praise from us for its wide-ranging selection of streaming apps (including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and BBC iPlayer in Ultra HD) and the sharp, detailed, colourful picture. It wasn't quite as impressive as some rivals like the Apple TV 4K, however, but that's to be expected given the price.

Tempted? The deals are valid until 25th March, provided stocks last.

