Amazon accidentally leaks new Beats Studio Buds Plus wireless earbuds

Amazon has accidentally leaked a new pair of Beats wireless earbuds. the Studio Buds Plus were spotted on a premature retail listing on Amazon's website which revealed various details about the upcoming model, including images and features.

It looks like the new Beats Studio Buds Plus will offer a skeletal, transparent design, similar to the Nothing Ear (2) which also opt for a see-through aesthetic, and will be available in either white or black.

Transparent look aside, the earbuds and the accompanying charging case for this latest model do seem to ape those of the original Studio Buds from 2021, with no extended ear stems and a small, compact look.

Battery life is a reported 36 hours in total, a decent amount when you consider the first Beats Studio model managed up to 8 hours from the buds and up to 24 hours from the case. According to MacRumors , there are also three larger microphones for supposedly better-quality voice calls, and you get four sizes of ear tips for a bit more choice thanks to the inclusion of an XS option.

The big news for Beats fans is that the Studio Buds Plus will finally bring in spatial audio support for both Android and iPhone users. This means you'll be able to use them with compatible tracks from services like Apple Music and Tidal.

The new model looks set to be an evolution of 2021's Beats Studio Buds. (Image credit: Beats)

The listing also claims the Studio Buds Plus boast a Transparency Mode twice as good as the first Studio Buds, and active noise-cancelling over one-and-a-half times better. There’s even Hey Siri compatibility for iPhone users, as well as one-touch pairing and automatic device switching, not to mention a handy “Find My” earbuds feature, too.

If you want waterproof wireless headphones to take down the local swimming baths, however, you might want to consider looking elsewhere, as the Beats Buds Plus only have a reported IPX4 rating, making them resistant to splashes of water but unprotected against strong jets or any form of liquid immersion.

According to the listing (which has since been removed), the Beats Studio Buds Plus will go on sale for $169.95 when they make their debut on May 18th, although there was no sign of UK and Australian pricing. For comparison, we tested the original Studio Buds model at £130 / $150 /AU$200, although prices have dropped since their release. We rated the originals at four stars - here's hoping the new model can go one step better.

