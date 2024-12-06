One of our favourite pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds is still at its lowest-ever Black Friday price!

We have noticed that a number of Black Friday deals are still around, with the entry-level Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) among them. Despite being released only a couple of months ago, you can now get them for $129 at Amazon. That's an incredible $50 discount and the perfect timing ahead of Christmas.

UK customers are not excluded from this deal with these excellent earbuds still on sale for £129.95 at John Lewis. The earbuds are available in Black, Chilled Lilac, or White Smoke colours.

Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds wireless earbuds deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) was $179 now $129 at Amazon (save $50)

These amazing noise-cancelling earbuds haven't been around for long but thanks to Amazon, you can now get them for a record-low price. You're guaranteed to get stunning active noise cancellation and amazingly balanced sound, all with a seriously attractive design.

Five stars Deal also at John Lewis for UK customers

The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are Bose's latest pair of entry-level active noise-cancelling wireless buds, replacing the old QuietComfort Earbuds that we tested a few years back. Like their forebears, these noise-cancelling newbies earned five stars from our review team, managing to bring Bose's expertise in ANC to an affordable, comfortable pair of wireless in-ears. For filling a mid-range gap in the market, they are the real deal.

They are immensely comfortable and secure buds, mainly because of the stability bands that help wedge the earbuds in place. By mixing and matching the provided tips and stability bands, you are sure to find a combination that meets your needs.

Bose claims 8.5 hours of battery life per charge for the buds, with the charging case offering another two and a half charges – decent numbers that see the QC Earbuds outperform many pricier alternatives. The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but there is no aptX support as found with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds. This being Bose, the big draw is noise-cancelling, where once again we are reminded why the US brand is a class leader in this field; the performance is superb across the varying customisable modes.

As for sound, the brilliant buds are a triumph. As we state in our review: "If it's drive and musicality you’re after, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) deliver in spades. They are powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs." In this price bracket, you will struggle to do better.

If you want Bose brilliance but aren't willing to stretch to the costlier QC Ultra Earbuds, these more entry-level beauties are the next best thing. Get them while you can.

