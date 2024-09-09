AirPods Max 2 could launch today with better ANC, analyst says

We had already heard that Apple could launch new cheap AirPods at today's iPhone 16 event, but now comes word that the AirPods Max 2 could also arrive.

The rumour comes courtesy of Mark Gurman, who is considered an authority on all things Apple. He wrote on X that the new cans will feature "better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C."

I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones tomorrow with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C. They’ll launch with the low-end AirPods 4. This is line with my reporting for months but runs counter to lack of low inventory in stores. https://t.co/KIJQEwywcpSeptember 9, 2024

None of those improvements would be a huge surprise – it has been nearly four years since the original AirPods Max launched, so they are long overdue an upgrade. What is a surprise is the fact they could launch today – most analysts (Gurman included) didn't mention the Max 2 in their list of what to expect from today's event. Despite recent price cuts, stock of the original AirPods Max is said to be still plentiful, which doesn't suggest their successors are about to launch.

But Gurman has a very good track record when it comes to Apple leaks...

Despite their age, the original AirPods Max are still some of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy. They are beautifully made, a joy to use and sound fantastic. A follow-up pair will certainly have big shoes to fill.

Tonight's Apple event starts at 6pm UK time. We're expecting to see the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro with new screen sizes and better processors, plus the AirPods 4, which will possibly feature noise cancellation for the first time. We could also see a new entry-level pair called the AirPods Lite.

We'll bring you all the news as it breaks.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

AirPods Pro 3: rumour round-up for the third-gen Pros

Forget the iPhone 16: these are the 3 big products we want from the Apple launch

Even if Apple launches new AirPods today, I fear I’ll be disappointed. Here’s why…