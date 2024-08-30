Even if Apple launches new AirPods at its September event, I fear I’ll be disappointed. Here’s why…

So, in the same way that taxes and death are inevitable, the Apple iPhone 16 launch has been confirmed for this September. The 9th of September to be precise.

Tech writers across the world (including yours truly) will stop what they are doing and tune in to Tim Cook’s address from Apple Park, eager to hear what buffed and bezeled goodness the Cupertino giant is bringing to market before the end of the year.

Of course, there will (presumably) be the iPhone 16 in multiple variants, colours and capacities as is the norm for Apple, but personally, I’ll be waiting for Tim to utter the magic word “AirPods”.

New AirPods, but how many?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you believe the rumours, we could be getting as many as three or four new models which includes a mix of updated models and more significant introductions.

Various tipsters are suggesting new AirPods 4 wireless earbuds plus a model positioned as Apple’s entry-level pair, potentially called the AirPods Lite.

Full disclosure: I have never really been a fan of the cheap AirPods, mainly due to the lack of proper swappable, silicone tips. I’ve never really managed to get a good seal and they have never really felt stable in my ears. AirPods 3 improved this slightly but can't compete with the very best wireless earbuds – there are other options on the market I would opt for (and recommend to others) ahead of them.

My main interest lies higher up Apple’s food chain and whether the changes to its premium wireless headphones will go far enough. I’m not so sure.

No AirPods Pro 3, no problem

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I can forgive Apple if it doesn’t do much to the AirPods Pro 2. After all, they did give them a slight revamp last year, introducing the USB-C charging case, IP54 dust resistance, an updated H2 chip and lossless audio support when using them with the Apple Vision Pro augmented-reality headset. Of course, I wouldn’t turn down a little improvement in sound quality and noise-cancelling if the offer was on the table, so we shall see what happens on the day.

Take the Max to the, er, max

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Where I would really like to see bigger changes are with the AirPods Max. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of these over-ears. Admittedly I was sceptical when Apple announced it was entering the over-ear headphones market with such a pricey pair back in 2020. But they proved me wrong when we reviewed them and gave them five stars – and in the process showed just how great sound quality could be achieved over Bluetooth. Take note, Sonos.

I revisited a pair of AirPods Max recently, and was surprised just how well they still hold their own in what has become an increasingly crowded space, with the likes of Sonos, Bowers & Wilkins, Bang & Olufsen and, more recently, Dyson now intruding into their space.

But there are some areas where I think Apple could make gains with an AirPods Max 2. Obviously, there’s that case. I’m not quite sure how it got approval, but something more protective and collapsible, like the case you get with the Dyson OnTrac would go down an absolute treat.

The Max still feel solid and pretty indestructible, but the design now feels a little bulky by modern standards. The Sonos Ace aren’t perfect, but the streamlined look gives them serious shelf appeal. I feel like a nip here and a tuck there could really give the Max an even classier and desirable appearance. Perhaps in a new Midnight colour to match their MacBooks? I don’t have any problem with comfort levels, so no real need to go crazy introducing new materials etc, in my humble opinion.

As an Apple Watch owner, I even think Apple should persevere with the digital crown too, although maybe the positioning could change – I still find myself occasionally pressing it or the noise control button next door, when grabbing them to put on my head.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Battery life does need a boost, though. 20 hours is pretty mean by modern standards, with most rivals offering upwards of 30. Perhaps the inclusion of Apple’s H2 chip could help with battery efficiency, but I wouldn’t be surprised if their flagship wireless headphones are being saved for an even better chip – H3 anyone? What I would like is the ability to use the AirPods Max if they run out of battery using a USB-C-to-3.5mm cable and for said cable to be included in the box.

Of course, a new codec that allows me to listen to Apple Music’s hi-res lossless library would be nice, although if Apple can take the Bluetooth performance up a level or two, that would be more than sufficient for my ears. In fact, when we spoke to one of the engineer’s in Apple’s own acoustics team we were told the company doesn’t think “that the codec currently is the limitation of audio quality on Bluetooth products”.

Headphones such as the Focal Bathys show just how far Bluetooth headphones have come in a relatively short space of time, and if the AirPods Max 2 could manage even greater refinement, detail and dynamic clout I’d probably still be happy to persevere with AAC.

I’m really hoping Tim will spring a surprise and push the envelope with the AirPods Max. Could you imagine if Apple went crazy and launched an even more expensive pair of Max at the level of, say, the Mark Levinson No.5909? That would make my year!

But now I’m used to just iterative improvements for Apple hardware, I’m not holding out a lot of hope. Let’s see what September the 9th brings…

