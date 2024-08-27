Apple announces iPhone 16 launch event – here's how to watch and what to expect

Apple has confirmed the date for its annual September event, meaning we could see new iPhones and AirPods in just under two weeks. Every year, Apple uses this event to launch its brand new handsets and smartwatches, however, we also anticipate some new wireless earbuds as both of the "non-Pro" AirPods models are overdue an update.

It's confirmed that the upcoming event will take place on the 9th of September; don't worry if you can't make it to California in time, as the event will be live-streamed on various platforms too. Find out how and when to watch the upcoming event here, as well as a handful of products we think will be announced at the upcoming iPhone 16 event.

Apple Event 2024: where and when to watch

Apple Event - September 9 - YouTube Watch On

Apple kindly livestreams its yearly presentations, and it often does so in a fairly sleek fashion – expect plenty of sweeping shots of the Apple Park in Cupertino, as well as some questionable transitions and attempts at humour. You can find the livestream on YouTube (as seen above) or on Apple's event page. Apple usually streams its events on the Apple TV app as well, which you can access with an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV 4K.

It's expected to kick off at 6PM here in the UK, 10AM PT / 1PM PT for those in the United States, or 3AM ACT for those tuning in from Australia. Apple usually posts the recorded versions of its livestreams on its official YouTube channel too, meaning you can still watch the full event even if you're not able to tune in live.

What to expect: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and AirPods

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

As is the case with these annual events, we're anticipating new iPhones to be unveiled on the 9th of September. Apple's strategy has been fairly consistent for the last few years here, with a four-strong lineup of devices consisting of two standard models and two Pro models.

We expect these new models to be the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, although that is subject to change. Apple has amended the iPhone lineup in recent years – swapping the compact iPhone 13 Mini for a larger iPhone 14 Plus and subsequently the iPhone 15 Plus – however, it seems to have settled on the current lineup according to various leaks and rumours that have already circulated.

We don't anticipate Apple straying too far from its formula, and the iPhone 16 series isn't slated to be a radical departure from the 15 series it is replacing. Expect 60Hz displays, aluminium frames and dual cameras on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, and 120Hz ProMotion screens, titanium frames and a triple camera arrangement on the Pro and Pro Max.

As always, Apple hints at what's to come with the artwork for these events, and this time it looks like AI – and no, this isn't artificial intelligence. In true Apple fashion, it has created "Apple Intelligence" which it says places a greater emphasis on privacy and security, while adding a plethora of useful-looking features to the iPhone. Apple already demonstrated the new features at WWDC earlier this year, but we can expect to see advanced photo editing, custom picture and emoji tools, smart writing suggestions and editing, and a more powerful Siri assistant on the iPhone 16 models.

Furthermore, Apple's current AirPods roster is overdue an update; an issue we expect to see rectified in the upcoming Apple Event. While we believe the AirPods Pro 2 will remain in place (they were only recently updated to feature a USB-C case and are less than two years old), the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 could be up for renewal. The second-generation AirPods are about to reach their fifth birthday, while the third-gen wireless earbuds are almost three years old.

We've heard mutterings of new AirPods models for some time now, with new entry-level and mid-tier buds reportedly releasing sometime this year. Rumours which circulated in March of this year suggest that Apple will bring noise cancelling and the Find-My speaker feature to the AirPods 4, while the AirPods 2 will be replaced by a cheaper AirPods Lite (or perhaps AirPods SE) model. Fans of the over-ear AirPods Max will have to wait, as there are reportedly no plans to update those pricey cans quite yet.

Bonus: what we'd like to see

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While this event will likely be dedicated to the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, we would also be very receptive to seeing our favourite Apple gadget get an upgrade. We deemed the Apple TV 4K (2022) to be "comfortably the best streamer", but now that it's over two years old, we think now would be the perfect time to update it.

We're not willing to bet the house on a new Apple streamer being unveiled on the 9th of September, but we can always dream. Bringing Apple Intelligence to the media streamer (akin to how Gemini has been implemented into the Google TV Streamer) and upgrading the already excellent picture and sound quality would be a surefire way to win us over, so our fingers are crossed.

