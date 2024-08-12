The supreme Apple AirPods Max have plunged to their lowest price this year

Just when we thought we'd seen them sink to their lowest point in 2024, they've dropped even further. The much acclaimed, supremely popular but rarely discounted Apple AirPods Max have sunk to close to their lowest-ever price, and we'd urge you to take advantage if you've been eyeing a pair for a while.

When we originally tested the premium AirPods Max nearly four years ago, they launched at £549, with that tag recently tending to hover around the £499 mark in recent months. This supreme saving, though, drops things down to £413 at Amazon, one of the lowest figures we have ever seen for the much-coveted wireless over-ears if you opt for the shiny silver colourway. If you have been after a pair for a while, now is the time to strike, because we can't guarantee this price, or indeed stocks, will last.

Best Apple AirPods Max deal

Finally, the Apple AirPods Max can be yours at a major discount. The most stylish cans around (except maybe the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e) are down what is the lowest price we've seen, although a quick scan at some online price trackers does indicate that they did sink further, to £399, just once in their history. £419 isn't too far off though...

There is absolutely no denying the quality of the materials and the overall build of the AirPods Max. With their pristinely machined, single-piece anodised aluminium ear cups connected by a robust and stylish stainless-steel headband, the Max are supremely light and comfortable to wear, with touch controls that are, on the whole, a joy to use.

Apple installed one of its H1 chips into each of the AirPods Max's earcups, with processors analysing information from eight microphones dotted around and inside the headphones to help block outside noise and tailor the sound in real-time to the fit and seal of your ears. Battery life clocks in at 20 hours, with noise-cancelling, spatial audio and even support for Dolby Atmos content, plus seamless integration with other Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and the Apple Watch. If you're into the Apple way, these are probably the only headphones you'll ever need.

Best of all, they are a stunning listen. As we say in our review, the AirPods Max are "both organic and precise, with lovely, subtle degradation to the tail of each note, but a definite, precise end when the (sound) is stopped. All of the notes are full and solid, lending a physicality to the recording that is missed by lesser headphones, plus a texture that makes everything that bit more moving." Detailed, subtle, refined and superbly spacious, they are the best headphones Apple has ever made, and that's fact.

Sold? Click over to Amazon and catch a pair of the most coveted premium cans around at a decent discount.

MORE:

Read our original Apple AirPods Max review

These are the best over-ear headphones you can buy

Travel like a What Hi-Fi? editor with these 5 portable audiophile devices

10 iconic albums celebrating their 30th anniversary this year

