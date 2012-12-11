Acoustic Energy has launched its new 3-Series range of loudspeakers, a complete speaker range including floorstanding and standmount speakers, a centre and subwoofer.

The new AE 3-Series aims to mix the company's "engineering roots and pro studio heritage" with a fresh, contemporary design.

Aiming to mark "the beginning of a new era for AE", the new 3-Series will be joined by a new AE 1-Series and 5-Series.

Acoustic Energy AE1 monitor

Acoustic Energy claims the new range majors on accuracy, detail and dynamics, with many 3-Series technologies borrowing from the famous AE1 monitor, which launched nearly 25 years ago and remains one of the best-selling monitors of all time.

The company, which is in its 25th year, has brought back its spun aluminium cones, hard anodised on both sides for extra rigidity.

The 3-Series also has a new soft dome tweeter, claims high power handling and "exceptional motor cooling" (to keep the tweeter cool).

AE 3-Series

The speakers have newly designed cabinets with front ports tuned to deliver deep bass and adding placement flexibility should you need to place your speakers near a wall.

Constructed with braced heavyweight fibreboard, the larger models feature a slope on the rear of the cabinet in an effort to better integrate treble and bass frequencies.

There are new finishes, too. The AE 3-Series speakers are finished in high-gloss lacquered paint with both piano black and gloss white finishes.

3-Series prices and models

The Acoustic Energy 301 standmount speaker will be £425 a pair and the AE 305 floorstander will be £999/pr.

Also on sale will be an AE 307 centre, £349, and an AE 308 subwoofer, £799.

The new Acoustic Energy 3-Series stereo speakers are due in the new year, with the full system set to be on sale by February 2013.

