Live
I’ve been hunting Black Friday TV deals since the event started – here are the top discounts I’ve spotted for 2024
I'm sharing Black Friday 2024’s top TV deals, covering affordable LCDs to premium OLEDs
These days Black Friday is more of a Black November, but that just means there’s even more time to find a fantastic TV deal during the event.
And thankfully, having covered more Black Friday’s than I care to count I can confirm 2024’s is already shaping up to be one of the best on record, with fantastic savings already appearing on What Hi-Fi? Award winning sets.
The only downside is that finding these deals is tough, even for a veteran such as myself, as for every good Black Friday TV deal I spot, there’s at least three not so great ones. Which is why I’ve picked up my deal hunting badge for the umpteenth year and started this live feed where myself and the wider team of home cinema experts at What Hi-Fi? are live reporting on the top savings we’ve spotted.
We check every retailer including big stores in the US and UK as well as specialist home cinema outlets to find the top savings currently available on everything from top of the line OLEDs with next generation QD-OLED or MLA panels to affordable LCDs.
As well as being a decent saving on the TVs’ regular price we also endeavour to only recommend deals on sets we’ve fully reviewed in our dedicated test rooms, so we know it can deliver the goods for even the most discerning of movie fans.
Quick Links
- Amazon Black Friday TV deals
- Richer Sounds Black Friday TV deals
- Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Black Friday TV deals
- John Lewis TV deals
- Walmart Black Friday TV deals
- Best Buy Black Friday TV deals
Editor's Picks
Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED, K55XR80 was £2199 now £1499 at Amazon (save £700)
The Bravia 8 is an incredible set that's worth your consideration. On the 65-inch version, skin tones are warm and realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.
LG OLED42C4 was £1399, now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £500)
The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV to arrive this year, and an absolute steal at this price. For your money you get flawless gaming specifications and punchy, but authentic picture quality. 5-stars
Best Black Friday OLED TV Deals
LG OLED48B4 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £799 at Amazon (save £100)
Lowest-ever price: £799
We haven't fully tested the B4, which is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but we have seen it in action at a launch event and it looked good. Expect a less-bright and less-sharp version of the C4 and you should be very happy. It even supports 4K/120Hz gaming in a first for the B series.
LG OLED48C4 2024 OLED TV was £1499 now £934 at Amazon (save £565)
Lowest-ever price: £924
The 48-inch LG C4 can't go quite as bright as the larger models, but it can go brighter than its C3 predecessor, making for a fantastically dynamic and punchy picture. It's really balanced and easy to get the best out of, too, and there's no better TV for gaming.
Read the full LG OLED48C4 review
Philips 48OLED809 2024 OLED TV £1399 £1049 at Richer Sounds (save £350)
Lowest-ever price: £1049
We haven't tested the 48-inch version of the Philips OLED809, but it should perform very similarly to the 65-inch version – which we liked very much – only a little less bright and even sharper thanks to the higher pixel density. Expect a crisp and punchy performance with better-than-average sound and two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support all of the latest gaming features. To get this price, you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member, but joining is instant and free.
LG OLED55C4 2024 OLED TV was £1899 now £1112 at Amazon (save £787)
Lowest-ever price: £999
We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.
Read the full LG C4 (65-inch) review
Philips 55OLED809 2024 OLED TV was £1599 now £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £400)
Lowest-ever price: £1199
This 55-inch version of the OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model, which received a five-star verdict in our review for its punchy picture performance, strong sound and substantial gaming feature set. It also has Ambilight for that extra wow factor.
LG OLED55G4 2024 OLED TV was £2400 now £1483 at Amazon (save £917)
Lowest-ever price: £1424
The new G4 looks on paper to be much like the G3 it replaces, but the second-gen MLA OLED panel can go much brighter and LG's picture processing has stepped up a gear this year. It's awesome for gaming, too.
Sony Bravia 8 (K55XR80) was £2199 now £1499 at John Lewis (save £700)
Lowest-ever price: £1424
We tested the 65-inch variant of the Bravia 8, but this smaller model should perform similarly to the larger five-star model. We praised the Bravia 8's balanced and immersive picture, and it even sounds pretty great by TV standards.
Read the full Sony Bravia 8 (65-inch) review
LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1499 at LG (save £1200)
Lowest-ever price: £1499
The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and this discount is much larger than we would expect to see at this point in the TV's life.
Read the full LG C4 review
Philips 65OLED809 2024 OLED TV was £2099 now £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £500)
Lowest-ever price: £1599
The Philips OLED809 is a cracking OLED TV that marries awesome contrast and vibrant colours with better-than-average sound, good gaming specs and dazzling Ambilight. An excellent buy, particularly at this price.
Read the full Philips OLED809 review
LG OLED65G4 2024 OLED TV £3300 £2098 at Amazon (save £1202)
Lowest-ever price: £2045
The new G4 looks very similar to the outgoing G3 on paper, but in practice it's significantly brighter, sharper and more dynamic. It still boasts the same great gaming specs, too. This is the version with stand, but you can buy it with a wall mount if you prefer.
Read the full LG G4 review
Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV £2999 £1999 at Amazon (save £1000)
Lowest-ever price: £1939
The Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with some heavy discounts. This is a great TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards.
Read the full Sony Bravia 8 review
Philips 77OLED809 2024 OLED TV was £3499 now £1999 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)
Lowest-ever price: £1999
The 77-inch OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model – which received the full five stars in our review – only much more cinematic thanks to that extra 12 inches of screen real estate. Expect a punchy, vibrant picture performance, good sound (by TV standards) and support for all of the latest gaming features across the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.
LG OLED77C4 2024 OLED TV £3800 £2382 at Amazon (save £1418)
Lowest-ever price: £2382
While we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version of the C4, experience tells us that it should perform just like the 65-inch model, which is superb. Expect punchy, sharp and detailed picture quality, reasonable sound and stellar gaming specs.
Sony Bravia 8 (K77XR80) was £3999 now £2838 at Amazon (save £1161)
Lowest-ever price: £2838
We haven't tested the 77-inch version of the Bravia 8, but it should perform very much like the 65-inch model, which is our favourite 'large' OLED TV this year. Expect a bright, dynamic and sharp picture, impressive sound and solid gaming specs.
LG OLED83C4 2024 OLED TV was £6000 now £3949 at Amazon (save £2051)
Lowest-ever price: £3699
If you want a huge, brand-new OLED TV, the 83-inch C4 should definitely be on your shortlist. We haven't yet been able to test this particular size, but it should perform similarly to the excellent 65-inch version – only much bigger and therefore more cinematic. To get this deal, you need to be a 'Rewards by Sevenoaks' member, but joining is quick and free.
Best Black Friday Mini LED TV Deals
TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1299 at Amazon (save £500)
Lowest-ever price: £1299
If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".
Read the full TCL 85C805K review
Hisense U8N 65-inch: was £1800, now £1299 at Amazon (save £501)
Hisense's 2024 flagship Mini LED scored favourably in our AV testing room thanks to its balanced picture and great gaming specs. The U8N features support for all of the major HDR formats too, which pairs nicely with the claimed 3000 nits of dazzling brightness.
Also available at Currys, Peter Tyson
Samsung QE75QN900D was £6650 now £4399 at Crampton & Moore (save £2251)
Lowest-ever price: £4399
Samsung's 2024 8K flagship makes a really strong case for buying an 8K TV despite the lack of 8K content. It does this by upscaling everything you already watch in a way that makes it look sharper than ever before. It's super-bright and vibrant, too, and has great gaming specs.
Read the full Samsung QE75QN900D review
Samsung QE65QN95D was £3299 now £2004 at Amazon (save £1295)
Lowest-ever price: £2004
While it isn't perfect, Samsung's 2024 flagship 4K QLED model is worth considering if you really don't want an OLED model. It's bright, punchy and sharp, and its gaming specs are great.
Read the full Samsung QE65QN95D review
Best Black Friday Cheap TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55 inches was £750 now £520 at Amazon (save £230)
Lowest-ever price: £430
While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED and mildly blown away by the 50-inch model, even at their original prices. We expect the 55-inch model to perform very similarly, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs, and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. With this discount, it therefore looks like an absolute bargain.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches was £650 now £480 at Amazon (save £170)
Lowest-ever price: £380
At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.
Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65 inches £1000 £900 at Amazon (save £100)
Lowest-ever price: £650
The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a bit of a bargain (though it has previously been even cheaper). It's obviously not up there with a premium OLED, but its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.
Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review
Live Updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
WARNING: With Amazon now fully pushing Black Friday we've seen scores of TV deals, not all of which are particularly good. This is especially true if you're shopping for a small or cheap TV, where there are huge disparities in performance between various models. Having tested TVs for decades, trust us when we say many cheap TVs aren't worth your money, no matter how heavily they're discounted. We're still running through the current live deals finding the diamonds in the rough, but to help you find a shortlist of cheap TVs to keep an eye on we've just updated our main buying guide. This includes a curated list of the five best cheap TVs we've had into our test rooms and know are worth your money.
It may be a Thursday, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from pulling the trigger and kicking off its yearly Black Friday sales event (yes we're confused too). As expected the event has brought with it a sea of TV deals, some of which are good, many of which are outright terrible.
To help you quickly find the best deal our team of experts will be on hand live updating this page with all the top deals we've spotted on sets we have fully reviewed and recommend.
At the moment our advice is pretty simple: if you want a flagship OLED our product of the year TV winner, the Sony Bravia 8 has had decent discounts across the board.
In the UK the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 is £700 off.
Across the pond in the US the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 retails for just $1398. That's a healthy saving considering it normally costs $1799.99.