I’ve been hunting Black Friday TV deals since the event started – here are the top discounts I’ve spotted for 2024

These days Black Friday is more of a Black November, but that just means there’s even more time to find a fantastic TV deal during the event.

And thankfully, having covered more Black Friday’s than I care to count I can confirm 2024’s is already shaping up to be one of the best on record, with fantastic savings already appearing on What Hi-Fi? Award winning sets.

The only downside is that finding these deals is tough, even for a veteran such as myself, as for every good Black Friday TV deal I spot, there’s at least three not so great ones. Which is why I’ve picked up my deal hunting badge for the umpteenth year and started this live feed where myself and the wider team of home cinema experts at What Hi-Fi? are live reporting on the top savings we’ve spotted.

We check every retailer including big stores in the US and UK as well as specialist home cinema outlets to find the top savings currently available on everything from top of the line OLEDs with next generation QD-OLED or MLA panels to affordable LCDs.

As well as being a decent saving on the TVs’ regular price we also endeavour to only recommend deals on sets we’ve fully reviewed in our dedicated test rooms, so we know it can deliver the goods for even the most discerning of movie fans.

Editor's Picks

Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED, K55XR80 was £2199 now £1499 at Amazon (save £700)

The Bravia 8 is an incredible set that's worth your consideration. On the 65-inch version, skin tones are warm and realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.

LG OLED42C4 was £1399, now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £500) The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV to arrive this year, and an absolute steal at this price. For your money you get flawless gaming specifications and punchy, but authentic picture quality. 5-stars

Best Black Friday OLED TV Deals

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner LG OLED48B4 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £799 at Amazon (save £100)

Lowest-ever price: £799

We haven't fully tested the B4, which is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but we have seen it in action at a launch event and it looked good. Expect a less-bright and less-sharp version of the C4 and you should be very happy. It even supports 4K/120Hz gaming in a first for the B series.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner LG OLED48C4 2024 OLED TV was £1499 now £934 at Amazon (save £565)

Lowest-ever price: £924

The 48-inch LG C4 can't go quite as bright as the larger models, but it can go brighter than its C3 predecessor, making for a fantastically dynamic and punchy picture. It's really balanced and easy to get the best out of, too, and there's no better TV for gaming.

Read the full LG OLED48C4 review

Philips 48OLED809 2024 OLED TV £1399 £1049 at Richer Sounds (save £350)

Lowest-ever price: £1049

We haven't tested the 48-inch version of the Philips OLED809, but it should perform very similarly to the 65-inch version – which we liked very much – only a little less bright and even sharper thanks to the higher pixel density. Expect a crisp and punchy performance with better-than-average sound and two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support all of the latest gaming features. To get this price, you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member, but joining is instant and free.

LG OLED55C4 2024 OLED TV was £1899 now £1112 at Amazon (save £787)

Lowest-ever price: £999

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.

Read the full LG C4 (65-inch) review

Philips 55OLED809 2024 OLED TV was £1599 now £1199 at Richer Sounds (save £400)

Lowest-ever price: £1199

This 55-inch version of the OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model, which received a five-star verdict in our review for its punchy picture performance, strong sound and substantial gaming feature set. It also has Ambilight for that extra wow factor.

LG OLED55G4 2024 OLED TV was £2400 now £1483 at Amazon (save £917)

Lowest-ever price: £1424

The new G4 looks on paper to be much like the G3 it replaces, but the second-gen MLA OLED panel can go much brighter and LG's picture processing has stepped up a gear this year. It's awesome for gaming, too.

Five stars LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1499 at LG (save £1200)

Lowest-ever price: £1499

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and this discount is much larger than we would expect to see at this point in the TV's life.

Read the full LG C4 review

Five stars Philips 65OLED809 2024 OLED TV was £2099 now £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

Lowest-ever price: £1599

The Philips OLED809 is a cracking OLED TV that marries awesome contrast and vibrant colours with better-than-average sound, good gaming specs and dazzling Ambilight. An excellent buy, particularly at this price.

Read the full Philips OLED809 review

Five stars LG OLED65G4 2024 OLED TV £3300 £2098 at Amazon (save £1202)

Lowest-ever price: £2045

The new G4 looks very similar to the outgoing G3 on paper, but in practice it's significantly brighter, sharper and more dynamic. It still boasts the same great gaming specs, too. This is the version with stand, but you can buy it with a wall mount if you prefer.

Read the full LG G4 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV £2999 £1999 at Amazon (save £1000)

Lowest-ever price: £1939

The Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with some heavy discounts. This is a great TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards.

Read the full Sony Bravia 8 review

Philips 77OLED809 2024 OLED TV was £3499 now £1999 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

Lowest-ever price: £1999

The 77-inch OLED809 should perform very similarly to the 65-inch model – which received the full five stars in our review – only much more cinematic thanks to that extra 12 inches of screen real estate. Expect a punchy, vibrant picture performance, good sound (by TV standards) and support for all of the latest gaming features across the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

LG OLED77C4 2024 OLED TV £3800 £2382 at Amazon (save £1418)

Lowest-ever price: £2382

While we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version of the C4, experience tells us that it should perform just like the 65-inch model, which is superb. Expect punchy, sharp and detailed picture quality, reasonable sound and stellar gaming specs.

Sony Bravia 8 (K77XR80) was £3999 now £2838 at Amazon (save £1161)

Lowest-ever price: £2838

We haven't tested the 77-inch version of the Bravia 8, but it should perform very much like the 65-inch model, which is our favourite 'large' OLED TV this year. Expect a bright, dynamic and sharp picture, impressive sound and solid gaming specs.

LG OLED83C4 2024 OLED TV was £6000 now £3949 at Amazon (save £2051)

Lowest-ever price: £3699

If you want a huge, brand-new OLED TV, the 83-inch C4 should definitely be on your shortlist. We haven't yet been able to test this particular size, but it should perform similarly to the excellent 65-inch version – only much bigger and therefore more cinematic. To get this deal, you need to be a 'Rewards by Sevenoaks' member, but joining is quick and free.

Best Black Friday Mini LED TV Deals

Five stars TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1299 at Amazon (save £500)

Lowest-ever price: £1299

If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".

Read the full TCL 85C805K review

Hisense U8N 65-inch: was £1800, now £1299 at Amazon (save £501)

Hisense's 2024 flagship Mini LED scored favourably in our AV testing room thanks to its balanced picture and great gaming specs. The U8N features support for all of the major HDR formats too, which pairs nicely with the claimed 3000 nits of dazzling brightness. Also available at Currys, Peter Tyson

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Samsung QE75QN900D was £6650 now £4399 at Crampton & Moore (save £2251)

Lowest-ever price: £4399

Samsung's 2024 8K flagship makes a really strong case for buying an 8K TV despite the lack of 8K content. It does this by upscaling everything you already watch in a way that makes it look sharper than ever before. It's super-bright and vibrant, too, and has great gaming specs.

Read the full Samsung QE75QN900D review

Samsung QE65QN95D was £3299 now £2004 at Amazon (save £1295)

Lowest-ever price: £2004

While it isn't perfect, Samsung's 2024 flagship 4K QLED model is worth considering if you really don't want an OLED model. It's bright, punchy and sharp, and its gaming specs are great.

Read the full Samsung QE65QN95D review

Best Black Friday Cheap TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55 inches was £750 now £520 at Amazon (save £230)

Lowest-ever price: £430

While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED and mildly blown away by the 50-inch model, even at their original prices. We expect the 55-inch model to perform very similarly, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs, and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. With this discount, it therefore looks like an absolute bargain.

Five stars Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches was £650 now £480 at Amazon (save £170)

Lowest-ever price: £380

At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review