I’m finding the best Black Friday home cinema deals so you don’t have to – huge surround sound savings and more
Top savings on AVRs, projectors, surround sound packages and more, hand picked by me (What Hi-Fi?’s editor)
Black Friday is here, and it has brought a wealth of huge savings on everything from top of the line projectors to entry level 5.1 surround sound packages.
And while that is generally awesome, be warned there are a number of outright terrible deals doing the rounds. While we all love a good deal, every movie fan knows there a some sacrifices you can’t make when shopping for home cinema hardware. No matter how cheap it is, a surround sound package needs to sound good. And equally, you’re not going to forgive a projector’s terrible picture quality, just because a store knocked a few bucks off its price.
That’s why myself and the What Hi-Fi? home cinema team spends so much time locked in our review rooms, testing the hardware before recommending it. It’s also why we’ve created and are updating this page with all the home cinema bargains we’ve spotted on products we’ve tested and know are worth your money.
Editor's picks
- Sony VPL-XW5000ES: £4399 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (save £1600)
- Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speaker package: £2039 at Sevenoaks save (£757)
- Denon AVR-X2800H
£869£499 at Richer Sounds (save £370)
Projector deals
Hisense C1 £1999 £1099 at Amazon (save £900)
The Hisense C1 is a charming all-in-one solution, cramming everything you'll need for a cinema night at home into one convenient box. It's stylish and produces a punchy if not totally accurate picture, alongside a genuinely enjoyable sound from its JBL-tuned speakers. Rounding things out is the built-in VIDAA smart system, which means you can stream directly from the C1.
Also available at Richer Sounds
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air was £549 now £420 at Amazon (save £129)
The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is a great mix of portability and convenience tied up nicely in a solid smart system that you can carry around with one hand. With surprisingly good sound and picture quality, this portable projector boasts a 2 x 8W speaker set-up that will surprise you.
Also available at Argos
Surround sound deals
Wharfedale DX-2 HCP speaker package £449 £249 at Peter Tyson (save £200)
Could this be the most affordable home cinema speaker system this Prime Day? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level.
Price check: Amazon (£299)
The Quad is Sony's latest and greatest flagship wireless Dolby Atmos system. While we'd recommend investing in a subwoofer with it, the current discount makes it a great option for buyers who want Atmos audio, minus the cables.
Sony HT-A9 was £1799 now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £400)
This complete Dolby Atmos sound system is a great soundbar alternative. It consists of four wireless speakers that are really flexible about placement, plus an HDMI 2.1-sporting processor. The way it fills the room with sound is hugely impressive.
Also available for £1399 at Richer Sounds
AVR deals
Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £499 (save £370) at Richer Sounds
Denon is at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers, and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you are buying through Richer Sounds.
Price check: Amazon (£529), Peter Tyson (£869)
The AVR31 is a no compromise AVR from heavyweight Arcam and based on our testing a fantastic choice for serious movie fans.
Sony TA-AN1000 £999 £699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)
We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving even more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.
Five stars
Also available at Amazon
WARNING: We've hit peak Black Friday where retailers are rushing out deals at a faster pace than our team of experts can keep up with.
Which is why we've penned a fresh word of caution. Specifically, if you go rogue and decide to buy a projector, AVR or surround sound package on a deal we haven't checked make sure you check its price history. We're already seeing "deals" on key items alleging to be massive discounts when the reality is the product was cheaper earlier this year.
That doesn't necessarily mean you won't be happy with your purchase, especially if its on a product we've reviewed and award four or five stars to. But it does mean there's no rush. Remember, it's always better to go with a less haste more speed approach to deal hunting, even during Black Friday.
After a proper, multi-speaker, 5.1 surround sound package and got some cash to burn? Then I'd strongly suggest looking the current discount running on this award-winning Bowers & Wilkins package.
You can currently buy the Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package for £2039 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, a massive £757 saving on its regular £2796 price.
Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 5.1 surround package is our current Product of the Year winner and a fantastic choice if you want punchy, dynamic, but accurate home cinema audio.
The two time What Hi-Fi? Award winner remains the best small form factor, 5.1 setup in its class offering, warm, but dynamic audio that will do true justice to any movie you throw at it.
Looking for a simple home cinema solution to level up your movie nights, but don’t fancy any complex cable management? Then you should check out this Xgimi Horizon Ultra deal. The deal lets you get the Xgimi Horizon Ultra for just £1349 at Amazon (save £150).
The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of the growing number of “home cinema in a box” home projectors doing the rounds. It’s also one of the highest scoring units in its class that we’ve reviewed, earning a solid 4 star rating when we test it.
Though it won’t match the experience you’ll get with the Sony projector mentioned above, or a proper multi-speaker 5.1 audio setup, the Ultra wins in one key area: convenience.
The unit is one of the growing number of “home cinemas in a box” featuring a Harmon Kardon tuned sound system, and UST throw distance that make it quick and easy to set up.
Though it struggles with shadow detail in some instances, we also found plenty to like about it during testing. The Horizon Ultra offers solid audio considering its small size and a punchy, sharp and bright picture that is more than good enough for casual viewing. Hence our reviewer’s conclusion:
“The Horizon Ultra marks a pretty auspicious debut for Xgimi’s new hybrid laser/LED light engine. There are certainly things about its picture – its vibrancy, its exceptional colour range, its sharpness and its strikingly effortless intensity among other things – that suggest the technology has a bright (pun intended) future.”
Welcome to the What Hi-Fi? Home Cinema Black Friday deals live hub! In it myself (What Hi-Fi? Editor, Alastair Stevenson) and the wider home cinema reviews team will be swapping in and out to bring you our curated picks of the latest and greatest savings to be had this deals season.
And I have a special treat to kick things off – a cracking deal on the five-star Sony VPL-XW5000ES. Specifically you can grab the Sony VPL-XW5000ES for £4399 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (save £1600).
Why’s that a good deal? First because it’s the best price we’ve ever seen the unit sell for. Second, because it’s one of the best projectors you’ll get right now – to the point as well as giving it a perfect five star rating, we also still use it for comparative testing in our viewing rooms!
We rated this 4K projector very highly for its impressive black levels and contrast, as well as its practical design. If you want an excellent home cinema experience, this is fantastic option.