I’m finding the best Black Friday home cinema deals so you don’t have to – huge surround sound savings and more

Black Friday is here, and it has brought a wealth of huge savings on everything from top of the line projectors to entry level 5.1 surround sound packages.

And while that is generally awesome, be warned there are a number of outright terrible deals doing the rounds. While we all love a good deal, every movie fan knows there a some sacrifices you can’t make when shopping for home cinema hardware. No matter how cheap it is, a surround sound package needs to sound good. And equally, you’re not going to forgive a projector’s terrible picture quality, just because a store knocked a few bucks off its price.

That’s why myself and the What Hi-Fi? home cinema team spends so much time locked in our review rooms, testing the hardware before recommending it. It’s also why we’ve created and are updating this page with all the home cinema bargains we’ve spotted on products we’ve tested and know are worth your money.

Editor's picks

Projector deals

Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £4,399 at Sevenoaks We rated this 4K projector very highly for its impressive black levels and contrast, as well as its practical design. If you want an excellent home cinema experience, this is fantastic option.

Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,599 now £1,349 at Amazon The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is one of the growing number of “home cinema in a box” home projectors doing the rounds. It’s also one of the highest scoring units in its class that we’ve reviewed, earning a solid 4 star rating when we test it.

Hisense C1 £1999 £1099 at Amazon (save £900)

The Hisense C1 is a charming all-in-one solution, cramming everything you'll need for a cinema night at home into one convenient box. It's stylish and produces a punchy if not totally accurate picture, alongside a genuinely enjoyable sound from its JBL-tuned speakers. Rounding things out is the built-in VIDAA smart system, which means you can stream directly from the C1.

Also available at Richer Sounds

Surround sound deals

Five stars Wharfedale DX-2 HCP speaker package £449 £249 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

Could this be the most affordable home cinema speaker system this Prime Day? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level.

Price check: Amazon (£299)

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: was £2,499 now £1,999 at Sevenoaks The Quad is Sony's latest and greatest flagship wireless Dolby Atmos system. While we'd recommend investing in a subwoofer with it, the current discount makes it a great option for buyers who want Atmos audio, minus the cables.

FIVE STARS Sony HT-A9 was £1799 now £1399 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

This complete Dolby Atmos sound system is a great soundbar alternative. It consists of four wireless speakers that are really flexible about placement, plus an HDMI 2.1-sporting processor. The way it fills the room with sound is hugely impressive.

Also available for £1399 at Richer Sounds

AVR deals

Five stars Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £499 (save £370) at Richer Sounds

Denon is at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers, and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you are buying through Richer Sounds.

Price check: Amazon (£529), Peter Tyson (£869)