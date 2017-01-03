A cute addition to Libratone's line, the outdoor-loving Too ticks lots of boxes for an affordable wireless speaker

This is the Libratone Too. Not Two. The maker’s thinking? Where you go, your music goes too. Welcome to Libratone’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker.

At seven years old this one-time Danish start-up is now one of the older Bluetooth kids on the block. Its Zipp model wooed us back in 2012, so let’s see how its latest offering competes.

MORE: Libratone Zipp review

Build

Not uncommonly for a Danish brand, Libratone tends to nail the design angle. And the Too is true to form.

A smart-looking bit of tech, Libratone equates its shape and size to that of a water bottle – perhaps one a hearty Scandinavian family might take on an early-morning trek.

Unlike some of Libratone’s earlier models there is no wool in sight; instead you get a rubberised capsule, complete with a chunky carry handle or hook. The outdoor vibe is strong here.

It’s IPX4 splash proof, so can handle a bit of rain as well as a bit of shine. Add a choice of four colours and the Too begins to build a solid case as a strong contender for a place in your rucksack.

Features

Before you head out, though, best download the Libratone app, which is a smart added extra. Key features include the ‘voicing’ option where you can select from nine audio presets.

The radio function is neat too, enabling you to control your music as well as search and store your favourite global stations.

You can also check the Too’s battery-life percentage – genuinely useful – as well as access the model’s two-speaker mode. To do this, stock up with a second Libratone Too and use the app’s ‘Plus 1’ setting to wed the stereo pair.

MORE: Best speaker deals - hi-fi, Bluetooth, wireless

If your phone’s out of reach the speaker itself hosts controls for volume, play, pause, as well as instructions to take or end hands-free calls.

There isn’t anywhere to charge a USB device, but Libratone does claim that a fully powered Too is good for up to 12 hours playback.

The Too also has the ability to simultaneously pair with two phones, letting you and a friend take turns playing music.

Sound

Once connected to the Too (via Bluetooth or aux-in) you should prepare for a fun ride. Sound delivery is pacy and full of beans.

This approach works a treat with upbeat tunes such as the Pharrell Williams produced Daft Punk tracks. It also does a great job at keeping up with the increasing pace of Bowie’s Candidate.

The little Too speaker also does a deft job of unravelling more complex tunes. It deals well with Bowie’s aforementioned number, fairly laying out the track’s various strands and resulting in an exciting, yet undemanding listen. Good stuff.

MORE: Best wireless speakers 2016

The bottle-shaped speaker only blots its copybook when it comes to making good on its maker’s promise of 360-degree sound. Up against the Award-wining UE Roll 2, the Too falls short in audio wingspan.

Melody might not be our favourite Rolling Stones number, but it’s a great test of scale – the Too does a good job with the track’s detail, but the UE Roll 2 adds a greater sense of space and insight, giving Charlie Watts more space to deliver his brushwork, and faithfully producing Mick and Keith’s vocal jousting.

MORE: Best music streaming services 2016

Verdict

The Libratone Too is a highly proficient portable Bluetooth speaker. From build, to features, to sound, it regularly delivers above the norm.

We reckon that the UE Roll 2 offers better overall sound, but if you fancy more of an upright speaker design, and the features and functions here also appeal, then the Too is well worth your consideration.

MORE: Best portable speakers 2017

See all our Libratone reviews