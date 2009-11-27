Klipsch is one of the few manufacturers to offer earphones with a three-button remote system for the iPhone 3GS.



One button acts like the one-button controls of other headphones, buttons above and below control volume, but only when connected to a 3GS.



Sound quality is exciting, with lots of detail and top-end sparkle, decent dynamics and all-round attack.



Next to comparable models they sound a little aggressive, though, and there's an overall lack of body.

