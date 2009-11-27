Trending

Klipsch S4i review

The sound may lack some body, but we'd recommend you give these Klipsch headphones a try, especially if you own an iPhone 3GS Tested at £90.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

These Klipschs are good all-rounders, with an exciting edge

For

  • Exciting sound quality
  • detailing
  • great dynamics

Against

  • Can be a touch aggressive
  • lack body

Klipsch is one of the few manufacturers to offer earphones with a three-button remote system for the iPhone 3GS.

One button acts like the one-button controls of other headphones, buttons above and below control volume, but only when connected to a 3GS.

Sound quality is exciting, with lots of detail and top-end sparkle, decent dynamics and all-round attack.

Next to comparable models they sound a little aggressive, though, and there's an overall lack of body.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.klipsch.com
Brand NameKlipsch
Product TypeEarset
ManufacturerKlipsch Audio Technologies
Product LineImage
Manufacturer Part Number1014995
Product NameKlipsch S4i
Product ModelS4i

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance18 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response19 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size8.50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Weight Approximate14.7 g
ColourYellow

Microphone

Microphone DesignOn-cable

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone