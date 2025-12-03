The Technics SA-C600 wins again, being the best hi-fi system below £1500

Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw some surprisingly good discounts on relatively audio products, such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen).

But that shouldn't mean any deals on older kit should be forgotten – especially when they're as good as the Technics SA-C600.

The five-star Technics SA-C600 is now available for £749 at Sevenoaks. That's the cheapest we've seen it in months, and £150 off the price we tested it at.

The compact hi-fi system originally debuted in 2022 and has won back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards ever since. If that wasn't enough of an endorsement, our very own Editor in Chief uses the SA-C600 daily as part of his personal lounge setup.

The Technics SA-C600 really does do it all: streaming smarts, a built-in CD player and an atypically capable moving-magnet phono stage. The latter is rather rare on these systems, and means a comaptible turntable can be plugged straight in with no need for an additional external box.

Network streaming capabilities include up to 32-bit/384kHz file support, with Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music included, plus DAB/DAB+ and FM radio. Bluetooth, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2 are all available, while physical connections include stereo RCA, USB Type-A, USB Type-B, coaxial, and optical digital.

Regardless of your music source, we found that the SA-C600 performs exceptionally well.

"It’s an expressive and punchy performer that builds its performance around a solid framework of surefooted rhythmic drive and expressive dynamics," our Technics SA-600 review reads.

"Details levels are good, but it is the confident way this unit organises that information into a cohesive and musical whole that really impresses. It isn’t long before our attention is focused on the spellbinding music rather than the mechanics of hi-fi."

The plucky little hi-fi system has become a popular choice among our review team, making its way into more than one home setup.

We can see why. The Technics SA-C600 is generously featured, nice to use and well-built, while also adding great sound into the mix. See what all the fuss is about yourself now that the SA-C600 is £749 at Sevenoaks.

