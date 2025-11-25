There are precious few Black Friday turntable deals around as we hurtle towards the big day – that's this Friday, 28th November – but I think I've found the best one yet.

We're always on the lookout for a good deal on the five-star Technics SL-1500C, which regularly drops to £799 – a very welcome £100 off its retail price. That's the price you'll see it at across the major retailers at the moment.

However, I've just spotted that you can get an extra £50 off that current deal price if you buy this turntable at Sevenoaks or at John Lewis, simply by applying a special code at checkout.

That means you'll end up paying just £749 at Sevenoaks for the SL-1500C if you apply the code GDSAVE50, which is a great £150 saving and the lowest price you'll find on this superb Technics right now.

If you'd rather buy from John Lewis, you'll need an existing My John Lewis membership (or sign up for one) and apply the code SAVE50MYJL006 to get the additional £50 off.

Five stars Save £150 Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £749 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision This multiple Award-winning Technics SL-1500C is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. Its rock-solid build is coupled with a solid, stable and commanding sound, while the fact it comes with a built-in phono stage is a boon at this level, making it easy to incorporate into most music systems. You can get a further £50 off the £799 deal price by adding the voucher code GDSAVE50 at checkout. This Sevenoaks deal is available across all three finishes. This deal is available at John Lewis (with SAVE50MYJL006 code)

The Technics SL-1500C didn't just get a five-star review when we tested it, it's also held a handful of What Hi-Fi? Awards over the last few years, so any price drop on this terrific turntable is worth paying attention to.

The SL-1500C has the hallmarks of the legendary Technics brand behind it, with its distinctive looks and stable direct drive motor complemented by a rock-solid build. It is a sturdy performer, with every element of the record player – from the S-shaped tonearm to the substantial aluminium plinth – feeling well-engineered and lovely to use.

This deck comes with a rather good phono stage built in, which is helpful if you don't have a phono preamp in your existing system. This means you can plug it straight into your amplifier or active speakers, making it flexible in use. Alternatively, you can also take the line output and plug the deck into your existing phono-equipped amplifier, if you wish.

Set up is easy, with the supplied Ortofon 2M Red moving magnet cartridge fitted to the headshell. There are stop and start buttons for easy operation, electronic speed change, the ability to change the arm's height if you want to upgrade the cartridge, and even an auto-lift function so the stylus lifts at the end of a record side.

Sound-wise, the Technics SL-1500C is a wonderfully stable, dynamic and precise performer. Complex rhythmic compositions are delivered with clarity and composure, and it all sounds organised. Leading edges of notes are deftly defined, big crescendoes are handled with rousing drama, while quieter moments have nuance, too. When it comes to the bass performance, there is a satisfying amount of depth, punch and agility.

In our review, we were impressed with "the way it resolves plenty of detail and manages to deliver all that information in a cohesive and musical whole. There are few rivals around the grand mark that do it better."

Newer rival Rega Planar 3/Nd3 offers greater subtlety, dynamic expression and rhythmic precision, but it doesn't have any of the extra features of the Technics and is pricier at £840.

For this £749 deal price, the Technics SL-1500C is a rock-solid recommendation and will entertain you for many years to come. If you're after a reliable, enjoyable and feature-packed turntable, use the checkout code hack at Sevenoaks or John Lewis to grab the full £150 discount and nab yourself a terrific turntable.

