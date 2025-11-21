What's in my bag? I've been browsing the Black Friday vinyl deals for must-have albums to add to my record collection
From Chappell Roan to Charles Mingus
About two years ago, I got really into vinyl. It technically started with a love for turntable design and how tactile they are to use. Having reviewed a series of superb-sounding record players of varying designs from Rega, Pro-Ject, Technics, Vertere and Michell in the last couple of years further cemented my love for turntables.
I then wasted no time in setting up my turntable system at home, even buying a lovely vintage cabinet on top of which the deck sat. That cabinet also doubles up as vinyl record storage, and while my collection remains small, it is growing... albeit slowly.
Vinyl records are on the pricey side, and while I peruse the second-hand shops and record fairs regularly, the choice is usually filled with artists I don't know or love (there's a lot of Steely Dan), or the quality of pressing is equally of a lucky dip nature.
I've decided, however, that there are big gaps in my vinyl collection that I need to rectify, and so have been scouring the Black Friday deals online to find any discount on classic albums and modern releases alike. Some, of course, are still full price – so far.
Here are my top vinyl picks in my shopping bag right now...
MORE:
9 tips for new or returning vinyl fans that will help you on your record-collecting journey
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
How to store records: 9 tips for keeping your vinyl tip-top
Old is gold: why I massively prefer buying old vinyl to new
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat Jolene away from spinning records.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.