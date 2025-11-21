About two years ago, I got really into vinyl. It technically started with a love for turntable design and how tactile they are to use. Having reviewed a series of superb-sounding record players of varying designs from Rega, Pro-Ject, Technics, Vertere and Michell in the last couple of years further cemented my love for turntables.

I then wasted no time in setting up my turntable system at home, even buying a lovely vintage cabinet on top of which the deck sat. That cabinet also doubles up as vinyl record storage, and while my collection remains small, it is growing... albeit slowly.

Vinyl records are on the pricey side, and while I peruse the second-hand shops and record fairs regularly, the choice is usually filled with artists I don't know or love (there's a lot of Steely Dan), or the quality of pressing is equally of a lucky dip nature.

I've decided, however, that there are big gaps in my vinyl collection that I need to rectify, and so have been scouring the Black Friday deals online to find any discount on classic albums and modern releases alike. Some, of course, are still full price – so far.

Here are my top vinyl picks in my shopping bag right now...

MORE:

9 tips for new or returning vinyl fans that will help you on your record-collecting journey

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to store records: 9 tips for keeping your vinyl tip-top

Old is gold: why I massively prefer buying old vinyl to new