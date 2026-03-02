Good turntables don't have to cost the earth, as evidenced by the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E.

At a retail price of £249, the five-star performer is an excellent first turntable that nails the sonic basics, is easy to set up and use, and has an enjoyable presentation.

Let me sweeten things further. Thanks to a Richer Sounds deal, you can now snap up the Primary E for just £199. That's a fantastic price and the lowest it's ever been.

You'll need to sign up for the Richer Sounds VIP Club, but it's 100 per cent free, and signing up is quick and easy.

The Primary E has a minimalist design that is, admittedly, a bit plain. And its chassis edges are a tad sharp. Considering its relatively low cost, however, it’s hard to grumble about its functional build.

It comes with a 22cm lightweight aluminium tonearm and Ortofon OM moving-magnet cartridge, which is pre-fitted along with the counterweight; the recommended 1.7g of tracking force is also pre-set.

All you need to do to start playing records is attach the belt, put the felt mat on the platter, connect a phono stage (or amplifier with a phono stage built in), and turn on the power.

Once you’re up and running, you’ll be treated to a sound that is hard to beat at the price. As we say in our review, the Primary E “confidently nails the basics, from an even tonal balance to a delivery that’s clear and clean and spacious enough to keep things coherent. Decent body and substance cling reliably to every frequency, and that’s made all the more enjoyable by a spirited sense of drive and momentum.”

Pro-Ject has revised a budget deck to nail the entry-level market and has succeeded on every front. For purists at the head of the beginner’s vinyl revival path who have this kind of budget and aren’t fussed about features such as record ripping and automatic operation, the multiple Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E could be just the ticket.

Yours now for just £199 at Amazon.

MORE:

13 of the best turntable accessories to elevate your vinyl experience

How to choose the right record player for you

Pro-Ject's valve-based phono stage blends high-end technologies with a wide range of connectivity options