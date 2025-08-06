The robust, five-star Technics SL-1500C turntable can be yours with this rare but tempting deal

Fancy owning a Technics turntable, but looking for a great discount before taking the plunge? We may have found just what you need.

The superb, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Technics SL-1500C turntable is now only £849 at Richer Sounds and at Peter Tyson. That's a £50 saving over its £899 full price – and it's a discount not to be sniffed at.

For the money, you'll get crisp, detailed, and musical sound with excellent bass performance, not to mention Technics' reputation for rock-solid build and the inclusion of a built-in phono stage.

Deals on five-star turntables are pretty rare these days, so a decent saving on a fantastic Technics turntable that we still recommend today is well worth considering.

Five stars Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £849 at Richer Sounds The Technics SL-1500C is an excellent, robust turntable that delivers an entertaining and fuss-free performance at this level. It even has a built-in phono stage, which is a bonus for a turntable of its pedigree. £50 off its full price isn't huge, but it could be tempting enough if you've been waiting to snap this record player up. Deal also available at Peter Tyson

The Technics SL-1500C is a firm fixture on our best turntables guide, and this direct drive deck from the legendary turntable brand is a fantastic option for anyone who wants a sturdy, long-lasting record player that's easy to use and sounds fantastic.

The build quality is rock-solid, the direct drive motor is swift and smooth, and electronic speed control is always welcome – Rega's rival Planar 3/Nd3 at this similar price still sticks with a somewhat cumbersome manual changing of the belt when swapping between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Unlike higher-end Technics models, the SL-1500C comes with an Ortofon cartridge fitted, and the built-in phono stage works well with both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, so there is scope for upgrades down the line.

The 1500C is easy to use, and has a wonderfully clean, crisp and organised presentation. Its bass performance is particularly of note, with impressively defined leading edges at low frequencies.

There is something reassuringly solid about the Technics' performance and build, and that pristine, composed presentation – plus the convenience of the built-in phono stage – certainly stacks the pros up in its favour.

So don't wait too long to grab this deal at Richer Sounds that grants you a chunky saving off this superb five-star turntable.

