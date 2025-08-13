When it comes to the best turntables on the market right now, one of our favourites is the Technics SL-1500C. And now only did we give it a shiny five-star review, but it has also won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards.

And while we've already seen it drop in price in just a couple of weeks ago to £849, it's dropped yet again to just £799 at Richer Sounds, thanks to a cheeky extra discount at checkout.

So, if you're keen to get your hands on a great-sounding, fuss-free record player with an impressive built-in phono stage, you should seriously consider this deal.

Save £100 Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds The Technics SL-1500C is an excellent, robust direct-drive turntable that delivers an entertaining and fuss-free performance at this level. It even has a built-in phono stage, which is a bonus for a turntable at this level. Now with £100 off with this Richer Sound discount (which is applied at checkout), it's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this superb turntable.

The Award-winning Technics SL-1500C has been a mainstay in our guide to the best turntables for many years, thanks to its reliable build quality and ease of use, built-in phono stage and entertaining sound quality at this level.

The 1500C uses a core-less direct drive motor with sophisticated speed management circuitry that is derived from the much higher-end SL-1000R. The build quality is rock-solid: the direct drive motor is swift and smooth, and electronic speed control is always welcome.

Unlike higher-end Technics models, the SL-1500C comes with an Ortofon cartridge fitted, which is good enough for several years of service.

And it's equipped with a built-in phono stage intended for use with moving magnet cartridges, but should work just fine with moving coils too, should the itch to upgrade strike.

Sonically, it's an incredibly pleasing offering. In our full review, we said: "The SL-1500C package, as supplied, is one of the best sounding we’ve heard at this price. It has a clean and precise presentation, one that defines the leading and trailing edges of notes with impressive skill."

Its bass performance is particularly of note, with impressively defined leading edges at low frequencies.

We were also impressed by the SL-1500C's agility, praising it for "the way it resolves plenty of detail and manages to deliver all that information in a cohesive and musical whole."

Overall, this five-star turntable feels solid and well-engineered, with a pleasing sense of precision to the way everything works.

One of the SL-1500C's biggest rivals is the Rega Planar 3/Nd3 – a belt drive model without a phono stage built-in, and costs the same price as the Technics. With this total £100 off deal at Richer Sounds, the Technics is now even better value for your money and deserves a place on your shortlist.

