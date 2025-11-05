Do you think that owning one of the best record players is out of your budget? Think again. For a limited time only, you can snap up the five-star Audio-Technica LP5x for just £299 at Richer Sounds. That's a saving of £80.

Given that most turntables of this quality cost upwards of £500, it's a seriously sweet deal. It's also never dropped lower, even during Black Friday, so this is likely the best price it'll ever drop to.

Why do we love it so much? In short, it's a 'fine-sounding, fuss-free turntable' that boasts a high-performing phono stage module.

It's more affordable than ever, and it could be yours right now.

When it arrived a couple of years ago, the LP5x brought in several key improvements over its five-star AT-LP5 predecessor. The LP5x’s built-in phono stage accommodates both moving magnet and moving-coil cartridges, and by flicking a small switch on the back of the unit, you can easily swap between the two types.

The deck’s cartridge also features a more rigid housing with less resonance, boasting improved mechanicals that result in a higher output alongside an extended high-frequency response.

Audio-Technica has designed the LP5x to be usable pretty much out of the box. Once you have lifted it from its packaging, all you have to do is put the platter in place, attach the headshell and set the tracking weight to the recommended 2.0g. Then it's just a question of finding your record of choice and, if necessary, adjusting the speed from the selection of 33⅓, 45 and 78rpm options.

Once you're up and running, what you'll be treated to is an immensely competent player. Easy-to-use decks can often sacrifice sound quality for usability, but the LP5x is a clean, clear spinner that never lacks audio muscle.

Composed and in control, the five-star deck rarely sounds as though it's struggling to cope, even when there's significant complexity and density to the music played. Dynamics are fluid and impactful, while subtle instrumental elements are conveyed with clarity – you will find that the Audio-Technica's stereo imaging is layered, precise and satisfyingly well-organised.

Sound good? Now for just £299, the Audio-Technica LP5x could be yours over at Richer Sounds.

