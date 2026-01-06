The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is an excellent mid-range turntable, earning a What Hi-Fi? Award for its appealing aesthetic and detailed, fluid sound.

Only it might not remain mid-range for much longer, as the turntable continues to tumble in price. After being discounted for Black Friday and then again for Cyber Monday, the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 has hit a new low price in the January sales: £512 at Sevenoaks.

You might want to move quickly, however, as it seems people have caught wind of this great deal – only the Gloss Red and Walnut finishes are still on sale.

The Pro-Ject Evo Debut 2 borrows technology from former Product of the Year winner the Debut Pro, and combines it with a lively, easy-going presentation for a very appealing mid-range deck.

There are a number of upgrades from its predecessor, the five-star Debut Carbon Evo, including a heavy aluminium platter with a dense ring of Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) damping to help reduce unwanted resonances. A new Pick-It MM Evo cartridge is also equipped, as well as a new precision-milled aluminium block with low-friction bearings on the tonearm.

Overall, the belt driven turntable is a doddle to set up and use, and we're big fans of the finish options available, that range from traditional wood looks to bold, bright colours.

But most importantly, does the Debut Evo 2 sound as good as it looks? We're pleased to report that it does, with a fluid delivery and a particularly sweet-toned midrange.

"We spin albums from Nick Cave, Portishead, Nirvana and Fleetwood Mac, and what strikes us just how immediately likeable the sound is," our five-star Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 review reads. "The Evo 2 has a lively, fleet-footed presentation that zips along merrily through every song – it’s an enthusiastic performer that just wants to have fun."

The Debut Evo 2 also has a wonderful way with voices, with vocals shining through with soaring highs and a breezy tone.

If you'd like to improve on this sound, however, Pro-Ject’s online Configurator tool also allows you to upgrade elements of the deck to your liking. The High Power it 2 fully grounded power supply offers greater solidity, depth and snappier timing for £25 more, and if you can stretch to an extra £115 the Alu Sub-Platter adds muscle, scale and authority.

One addition you absolutely will need, though, is a phono stage. If you're in need of one, we recommend the Award-winning Rega Fono MM Mk5.

The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 will likely appeal to many due to its user-friendliness and colourful finishes. However it's also a capable performer, particularly if you go for the upgrades. Get it now for £512 at Sevenoaks.

