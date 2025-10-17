We've just released our list of What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Best Buy winners, and would you believe it, the stellar value and great-sounding Marantz CD6007 has won an award for the fifth year in a row. No wonder it has pride of place in our best CD players guide.

Better still, thanks to a £50 discount, you can snap up the five-star disc spinner for only £349 at Richer Sounds. The deal is also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson and sees it return to its lowest ever price.

The Marantz CD6007 might look nigh-on identical to the previous model, but there are some significant improvements under the hood.

Following a fire at AKM's factory, all CD6007 models produced since May 2021 feature ESS Technology's ES9010K2M DAC chip (replacing AKM's 4490). It can handle hi-res PCM music up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 (its predecessor topped out a 48kHz files and wasn't compatible with DSD).

It has a quieter power supply and improved HDAM amplifier modules, higher-quality internal components, and the headphone circuit shuts down when not in use, reducing unnecessary power-draw on the supply and removing the potential for additional noise.

It sounds bigger than its predecessor, with a grander sense of scale but at the same time greater precision, especially at lower frequencies. It remains composed throughout and a touch more forward.

Nearly five years after launching, the Marantz CD6007 remains the class leader at its price, which is why we're happy to flag the current Richer Sounds discount, to any hi-fi fan looking for a new CD player.

