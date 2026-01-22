Looks can be deceiving. The Triangle AIO Twin may look like an innocent, 'normal' pair of speakers, but underneath the hood is tech that can do it all.

Amplification, connectivity, streaming, you name it, the AIO Twin has you covered.

And you won't have to pay a premium for this versatility – the Triangle AIO Twinis is still available for its record low price of £599 at Richer Sounds.

That's £100 off the test price of £699, and a rather good deal for a talented all-in-one system.

This is a neat and elegant system, with the deal available in all six colours. We were quite taken by the 'abyss blue' hue of our review sample, but all the finishes are suitably smart and classy.

At 23.5 x 16.5 x 30.4cm, the AIO Twin are smaller than most bookshelf speakers, making for a multitude of placement options. We recommend not putting them completely against the wall due to rear-firing ports, however.

Connections are numerous and all-encompassing: Ethernet and wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth 5.0, optical input, 3.5mm auxiliary and a pair of RCA. So whether you want to stream over Tidal, replace your TV speakers or even attach a moving magnet turntable, the AIO Twin has you covered.

Thanks to the excellent AIO app, there's streaming support for all the major platforms, including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Qobuz, as well as internet radio and files on your network. Audio support goes up to 24-bit/192kHz, ideal for those on a hi-res streaming tier or with a considerable digital library.

"This system is incredibly fun to listen to. It’s an enthusiastic performer, happy to tackle any music genre and recording quality, and simply wants you to enjoy the music being played," our Triangle AIO Twin review reads.

"But alongside that dose of fun, there is a mature sense of composure running through its veins that is really impressive."

The AIO Twin system is an excellent starting point for those dipping their toes into hi-fi, but those serious about vinyl might want to consider an external phono stage. When testing the built-in phono stage, we found it to be peppy but lacking the precision and expressiveness of the other inputs.

For a fun, hugely capable music system that is under a grand, there's not much better than the Triangle AIO Twin. Get it for £599 at Richer Sounds and you too will not want to stop listening.

MORE:

Read our review of the Q Acoustics M20

Also consider the excellent KEF LSX II

Best active speakers: budget to premium