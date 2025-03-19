WiiM's compact and affordable Vibelink Amp stereo amplifier officially launches with confirmed prices

We had our first glimpse of the new WiiM Vibelink Amp at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show last month, and now we have the full final details of this amplifier, including the official pricing.

The Vibelink Amp is a fully standalone integrated stereo amplifier, and it marks WiiM stepping into a brand new category. It's the brand's first product that doesn't include any wi-fi streaming, instead embarking into an arena that has much stronger competition from established hi-fi brands such as Cambridge Audio, Rotel, Rega and Marantz.

WiiM has garnered many fans and high praise for its affordable, feature-packed streaming products, including the Award-winning Pro Plus and five-star WiiM Ultra, but how will it perform as a standalone amplifier?

(Image credit: WiiM)

The Vibelink Amp's specifications sheet looks strong. It boasts 100W per channel into 8 ohms of Class D amplification, with an ESS ES9038Q2M DAC chip handling hi-res audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz through the digital inputs. Inputs include a pair of stereo RCA, optical and coaxial (one apiece) alongside a set of speaker terminals on the rear panel. There's no USB input or subwoofer output, although these connections are available on the Ultra music streamer.

WiiM promises "room-filling sound, capable of handling complex soundscapes and details without distortion" along with rich detail and clean sound.

The unit has a large aluminium heatsink and specially designed copper heat pipes to help dissipate the internally generated heat of the amplifier, and uses "PID-based thermal management software to ensure optimal temperature regulation". The amp also incorporates anti-pop noise technology to prevent interruptions in playback when switching between inputs or audio resolution, or when adjusting settings.

On the very minimal front panel you'll find a large volume control knob and a button for selecting the source, next to LEDs that indicate which input is being used.

(Image credit: WiiM)

WiiM says the Vibelink Amp can be used with any of its streamers, but pairing it with the Ultra seems the most natural intention, as both have a very similar footprint and aluminium oxide chassis, and matching finishes of silver and space grey available.

This means you can neatly stack them in a modern twist on a traditional hi-fi separates system, and with this WiiM combo taking up less desk space than your laptop, we can see it having wide appeal for those looking for space-saving systems. A small, slim metal remote with basic controls is also included with the stereo amp.

The price remains ultra-competitive, with the Vibelink Amp costing £319 / $299 – that puts it even cheaper than our current favourite budget stereo amplifier, the Rotel A8 at £399 / $449. The WiiM Vibelink Amp is available in the US now and will be in the UK from April, and we can't wait to find out how it performs once we get a review sample.

