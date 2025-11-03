The Audiolab 6000A is a fine example of the adage "old but gold". We tested the mid-priced stereo amplifier back in 2018, rating it as one of Audiolab’s “most capable, confident and competitive efforts”.

The Silver model is currently retailing for £299 at Peter Tyson, a whopping £350 off its original retail price, while the Black version is £399, a solid £250 discount in its own right. If you've been hunting for great deals on integrated amplifiers, the 6000A could be a very fine place to start.

Audiolab released the MkII version of the 6000A earlier this year, but as we haven't yet reviewed the newer model, we feel more confident in recommending the older version at its terrific discount price.

The Audiolab 6000A is an excellent option for anyone after an upgrade or their first integrated amplifier. If you require pre or power amp configurations, however, it has these too, so whatever your requirements, you should be well covered by Audiolab's eminently able performer.

Deriving technology from the top of the range 8300A series, the Class A/B 50W amp is equipped with four digital inputs – two each for optical and coaxial – that are capable of playing hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz. Wireless connectivity is available via Bluetooth, while a responsive control dial or sleek remote control makes altering the amp’s output easy.

Sound wise, we found the 6000A’s presentation large and airy, with plenty of clarity and detail. It didn’t offer quite as much punch and grit, however, as the Rega Brio, but its clean, crisp presentation make it easy to recommend at this (reasonably) affordable level.

While the Black model is heavily discounted, the Silver version is where the real savings are. If you’re after a five-star mid-priced integrated stereo amplifier for your hi-fi set-up, this £299 deal at Peter Tyson could be just what you’re after.

