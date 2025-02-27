Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal

If you spend most of your listening time channeling tunes through a music streaming service and want convenience from your hi-fi set-up, one option is a product like the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier.

The fact you only need to add a pair of speakers means that all-in-one systems like the Roksan have risen in popularity in recent years and several different manufacturers now offer similar solutions, including Cambridge Audio and Naim.

This particular Roksan model has caught our eye because it is currently on sale at Richer Sounds, with over £300 off its £1599 retail price, which, in our book at least, makes for an attractive discount.

Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier was £1599, now £1295 at Richer Sounds (save £304)

If you're looking to build a system from scratch, the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier is a solid starting point. It combines 80W per channel of amplification with great build quality, streaming smarts and a rhythmic, agile and musical sound. Four stars

In our Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier review, our team said it “has ample personality, visual flair and a musical, likeable presentation that will appeal to many”.

The amp looks the part, boasting a streamlined, understated aluminium chassis and a slick, nice-to-use control dial which gives a satisfying user experience. Inside, the amp delivers 80W per channel.

The Roksan is a jack of many trades too, with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Internet radio, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deezer all on board to cater for multiple streaming needs. Wi-fi and ethernet connectivity are both on board, while file support extends up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

It’s all powered by the BluOS platform and you can use a smartphone or tablet with the app to control it, or the supplied remote control (there are buttons on the front of the amp, but we found the remote or app the easiest to use).

Plugged into a pair of price-appropriate KEF LS50 Meta speakers we found the Attessa capable of handling any genre of music we threw at it during testing. In our review we said, “There is a decent amount of body and solidity to the sound, ample detail and clarity,” and described its greatest strength as its “lively sense of agility and rhythm” not to mention its “sweet midrange and healthy low-level dynamics”.

It’s true that we’d like a bit more subtlety and precision and more of an impact from large-scale dynamics, but the Roksan has plenty going for it, especially now there’s over £300 off at Richer Sounds. If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading to a convenient streaming hi-fi system, this could be a great first step.

