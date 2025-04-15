Monster hi-fi deal sees retro-tastic Naim Nait 50 amplifier crash to its lowest price ever
A monster saving on a very cool (and fun-sounding) piece of kit
If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Naim's hi-fi history at a massively reduced price, now is your chance.
The British brand launched the limited edition Nait 50 stereo amplifier in mid-2023 as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, and right now it can be bought with a whopping chunk of cash off its £2699 launch price.
We've done some browsing, and you can pick up the retro-looking, half-width amp – a love letter to Naim's iconic Nait 1 model from 1983 – for £1399 at Peter Tyson, which is a very healthy £1300 saving on the original price.
You'll need to sign up to Peter Tyson's VIP club to get the full discount, but it won't cost you a penny and only takes a matter of seconds.
At this price, consider us seriously interested!
Here you have a chance to own an homage to Naim’s history. And the price tag on the Nait 50 is now considerably less than it was at launch. A "fun" performer and half-width design with simply line-level and phono connectivity, now £1300 off while stocks last.
We haven't fully star-rated this charming-looking little amplifier, of which only 1,973 have been made (the figure being a nod to the company's founding year), however, it's fair to say that our time spent with the Naim Nait 50 in our test rooms was generally very positive.
We rarely call in limited-edition products for full review testing due to their often finite availability, but we did spend a few weeks with the Nait 50 in our test rooms and summed it up in our Naim Nait 50 hands-on review by saying it's "incredibly fun... there’s ample detail and clarity, with bags of punch".
"During listening, our technical editor Ketan Bharadia kept referring to it as having a 'puppy dog-like' character – it’s zippy, energetic and inherently likeable." In some ways, it was even preferable to Naim's multi-award-winning XS 3 amp.
The 25-watt-per-channel Class A/B amp was designed to capture the spirit of the original, iconic Nait 1 integrated – and Naim certainly achieved that goal – but make no mistake, its engineering is modern, with the power amplifier design based on the latest incarnation of the excellent 2023-released NAP 250, and the headphone amplifier and phono stage sections all-new too.
You've probably guessed by this point that this is an analogue-only model; joining the phono inputs are line-levels with DIN (not your typical RCA) connectors, a 6.3mm headphone socket and speaker terminals. That's it.
So sure, this is an amplifier for a certain customer with a certain type of system – one who appreciates Naim's modern reworking of a classic design, will get on with direct, energetic sonic personalities, and can make do with analogue connectivity.
If that's you and the outlay is within reach, the Naim Nait 50 for £1399 at Peter Tyson could very well be one of the biggest bargains you'll find this year.
