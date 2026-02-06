Our experts have hunted down the best deals on talented hi-fi speakers, vibrant projectors and surround sound systems
There are also deals from Denon and iFi
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The January sales may be over, but there's still a surprising amount of good deals popping up as we enter February.
It's been a great week for projector deals in particular, with discounts on everything from 4K home cinema models to portable garden options.
We've included the eminently likeable Nebula X1 on our Deals of the Week list this week after it returned to its record low price, but there are several other categories seeing significant savings.
The detailed and already affordable Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 are nearly half price with £130 off, while the five-star Denon AVC-X3800H AV receiver also has a tidy £500 off. Or for those after a whole surround sound system, the Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30 and the recently reviewed Fyne Audio F500E AV Pack 2 are available together with a £750 saving.
If you couldn't tell already, we've tested and reviewed every product we recommend. So you can shop with peace of mind knowing you're getting some quality AV hardware with the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval.
So, here are the all-important deals...
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.