The January sales may be over, but there's still a surprising amount of good deals popping up as we enter February.

It's been a great week for projector deals in particular, with discounts on everything from 4K home cinema models to portable garden options.

We've included the eminently likeable Nebula X1 on our Deals of the Week list this week after it returned to its record low price, but there are several other categories seeing significant savings.

The detailed and already affordable Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 are nearly half price with £130 off, while the five-star Denon AVC-X3800H AV receiver also has a tidy £500 off. Or for those after a whole surround sound system, the Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30 and the recently reviewed Fyne Audio F500E AV Pack 2 are available together with a £750 saving.

If you couldn't tell already, we've tested and reviewed every product we recommend. So you can shop with peace of mind knowing you're getting some quality AV hardware with the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval.

So, here are the all-important deals...