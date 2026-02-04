Get an Oscar-worthy setup with these sizzling projector deals
Portable, gaming and 4K projectors are all on sale
With the Oscars coming up soon, now is the perfect time to invest in a projector so you can catch up on the nominees in the cinema-like quality they deserve.
Projectors are a good purchase any time of year, however, offering numerous advantages over TVs including portability, better eye comfort and, of course, massive, scalable image sizes.
Finding a good projector at a reasonable price can be quite the challenge, though. Luckily, that's where we step in.
We've rounded up some of the best projector deals available right now, with savings of more than £1000 off. There are all manner of projectors on offer, from the ultra-portable Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen to the gaming-focused BenQ X3100i to the affordable 4K option that is the Epson EH-TW7000.
We've been hands-on with all of the products below, so whichever you choose, you can rest assured you'll have a quality projector in your possession. You can check out our reviews for each product to see our in-depth thoughts.
For now, though, take a look at the deals – and soon you could be experiencing a bit of movie magic as your projector whirs into life for the first time…
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
