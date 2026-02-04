Get an Oscar-worthy setup with these sizzling projector deals

Features
By published

Portable, gaming and 4K projectors are all on sale

An image showing the Epson EH-TW7000, Nebula X1 and BenQ X3100i
(Image credit: Future)

With the Oscars coming up soon, now is the perfect time to invest in a projector so you can catch up on the nominees in the cinema-like quality they deserve.

Projectors are a good purchase any time of year, however, offering numerous advantages over TVs including portability, better eye comfort and, of course, massive, scalable image sizes.

For now, though, take a look at the deals – and soon you could be experiencing a bit of movie magic as your projector whirs into life for the first time…

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.