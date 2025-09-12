Another week, another raft of deals. Even when we're not in the peak periods of Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.

Five stars Save £180 Q Acoustics 5050: was £1,299 now £1,119 at Peter Tyson It doesn't get much better than five-star, Award-winning sound. If that tickles your fancy, these floorstanders deliver quality in abundance. With sensational sound, impressive insight, clarity, and scale, you really are getting the complete package. Better still, they're now discounted to the lowest price they've ever been.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £16 Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £39 at Amazon For a bargain price these earbuds produce excellent sound quality, a solid 11-hour battery life, Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an IPX4 water resistance rating. It's fair to say that the build quality could be better, but if you're happy forgoing a premium finish for an affordable price, then this is the deal for you.



Five stars Samsung QE65S96F: was £2,699 now £2,449 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S95F is the Korean brand's best-ever OLED set. The visuals are stunningly bright, vibrant and sharp, the design of the TV is gorgeous and there's excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets. We've called it "a strong candidate for TV of the year" and it should be a serious candidate for your new OLED at this discount price.

Five stars Save £61 Austrian Audio Hi-X65: was £320 now £259 at Amazon A saving like this on some of the most sonically capable headphones around doesn't come along every day. We've seen them discounted a number of times before but never as low as this. For the money you'll get outstanding sound, a comfortable fit, and a build quality that means you'll be listening to your favourite tunes for many years to come.

Five stars JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £157 at Amazon The JBL Charge 6 is another five-star entry from the brand and leads the pack for the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. It's got powerful, punchy sound, a great portable design and is an overall superb portable speaker at a truly affordable price. And now, it's even more affordable with £13 off.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £20 Roberts Revival Petite 2: was £100 now £80 at John Lewis The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is one of the cutest radios you can buy today. Bluetooth speakers are all well and good, but for blending enchanting design aesthetics with great sound and pure 'wantability' factor, the adorable Roberts is in class of one. We've seen a few small drops, but £20 off is a proper discount that might not be around forever.

