Here at What Hi-Fi? we are fresh off our Awards evening, where the 2025 Product of the Year winners were announced in all their glory.

It was a jam-packed evening, which also saw the long-running Cyrus CDi enter the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.

But amongst all the celebrations, the deals keep on coming, with savings on What Hi-Fi? favourites such as the LG C5, Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Pro-Ject Primary E.

So as Black Friday hurtles ever closer, here are some of the best deals we have seen this week.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save £1,201 LG C5: was £2,700 now £1,499 at Richer Sounds The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie-picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for vastly less than other retailers, including Amazon. Just enter code RSTV200 at checkout, or buy in store.

Read our LG C5 (55in) review

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save £400 BenQ W2720i: was £1,999 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home-cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness with its native 4K resolution, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.

Five stars Save £80 Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £179 at Amazon Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome.

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

