Here at What Hi-Fi? we are fresh off our Awards evening, where the 2025 Product of the Year winners were announced in all their glory.

It was a jam-packed evening, which also saw the long-running Cyrus CDi enter the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.

KEF LSXII Wireless Bookshelf Speakers
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £1,201
LG C5: was £2,700 now £1,499 at Richer Sounds

The LG C5 is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced movie-picture quality, and gaming specs and performance that even flagship rivals can't match. And, right now, Richer Sounds is offering it for vastly less than other retailers, including Amazon. Just enter code RSTV200 at checkout, or buy in store.
Read our LG C5 (55in) review

View Deal
Sony WF-C510
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £100
Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3: was £749 now £649 at Peter Tyson

£100 off a pair of bookshelf speakers that we rated five stars and crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners is not to be sniffed at. The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 are still more than capable of delivering punchy sound, stunning clarity, and extra bass power. All of this within a solid case is a recipe for success. Available in Black, Oak or White at this excellent price.
Price match: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

View Deal
LG OLED evo AI C5 83-inch TV 2025
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £400
BenQ W2720i: was £1,999 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds

The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home-cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness with its native 4K resolution, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM5
Five stars
Save £80
Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £179 at Amazon

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. 

<p><strong>Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm5"><strong>Sony WF-1000XM5 review
View Deal
Grado SR80x
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £900
Hisense PX3 Pro: was £2,499 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds

The Hisense PX3 Pro has been steadily dropping in price throughout 2025; the latest £900 discount brings it down to a new record low. The five-star ultra-short throw projector's enhanced feature set will absolutely appeal to gamers with HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K/120Hz and film fans alike. 

<p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://sevenoakssoundandvision.pxf.io/c/221109/2903710/34070?subId1=whathifi-gb-8073589539480906732&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-68579-hisense-px3-pro-4k-ultra-short-throw-laser-projector.aspx%3Fgad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D18731173139%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD5HTJe9LjKzXdqJlxpul7AmBDOkm%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwyb3DBhBlEiwAqZLe5MtP3bVyGB94qQkeAeI9xw3wgSJTqZfSRI1M57NaXy9msWPMIbs_VRoCUDgQAvD_BwE" target="_blank"><strong>Sevenoaks Sound and Vision
View Deal
Pro-Ject Primary E
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save 8% (£20)
Pro-Ject Primary E: was £249 now £229 at Richer Sounds

One of the best budget record players, the Pro-Ject Primary E offers a sonic experience that is difficult to beat at this price. Its near plug-and-play design means set up is super easy, while its (relatively) affordable price makes it a truly excellent first turntable.

<p><strong>Deal also available at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB07GFBGXL7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26th%3D1%26psc%3D1%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21%26geniuslink%3Dtrue" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon
View Deal

