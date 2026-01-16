Our deal experts have found the best January savings on OLED TVs, five-star floorstanders and Award-winning standmounts
Technics, Marantz and Bowers & Wilkins are also experiencing discounts
We're halfway through January now, but the New Year sales are still delivering the goods when it comes to discounts.
The bar has been set particularly high this week, with every product featured either a past or present Award winner.
This includes a Product of the Year winner in the Fyne Audio F501E, fantastic floorstanders which are seeing a ten per cent saving.
That is far from the only great deal available, though – see what else is on offer below:
The Award-winning Fyne Audio F501E floorstanders are class leaders at the money, and their amazing range of abilities makes them a joy to listen to. The only real drawback is that they’re available in only one finish (Black Ash).
The Technics SA-C600 has it all, from streaming smarts to a built-in CD player and even a moving-magnet phono stage. Add in entertaining sound with expressive and punchy dynamics and you've got yourself an excellent all-in-one deal.
Save nearly £500 on the Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package that combines two pairs of Award-winning stereo speakers with an extremely capable centre channel and subwoofer. With engaging, detailed and cinematic sound, alongside this massive discount, it doesn't get much better than this.
It's a lot of money, but the Marantz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment through and through. No wonder we rated it a full five stars when we reviewed it a few months ago. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR at the full price – this £500 saving is the icing on the cake.
A truly standout pair of standmounts, the KEF LS50 Meta are some of the best speakers you’ll find at this price point. Equipped with innovative technology and incredibly well-built, their sonic transparency is also absolutely superb.
Deal price available on royal blue and titanium grey finishes only
The Panasonic Z90B is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025, scooping up the top prize for being the best 48-inch OLED TV we have tested, especially for serious movie fans. Authentic picture, support for all HDR formats and excellent app selection are just some of the reasons we love it. Pair that with a decent audio performance (by OLED TV standards) and the latest batch of gaming specs, and we have a TV worthy of knocking LG off the top spot.
Price match: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision
