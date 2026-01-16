We're halfway through January now, but the New Year sales are still delivering the goods when it comes to discounts.

The bar has been set particularly high this week, with every product featured either a past or present Award winner.

This includes a Product of the Year winner in the Fyne Audio F501E, fantastic floorstanders which are seeing a ten per cent saving.

That is far from the only great deal available, though – see what else is on offer below:

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £500 Marantz Cinema 30: was £3,999 now £3,499 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ It's a lot of money, but the Marantz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment through and through. No wonder we rated it a full five stars when we reviewed it a few months ago. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR at the full price – this £500 saving is the icing on the cake.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner 2024 Save 23% (£300) KEF LS50 Meta: was £1,299 now £999 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ A truly standout pair of standmounts, the KEF LS50 Meta are some of the best speakers you’ll find at this price point. Equipped with innovative technology and incredibly well-built, their sonic transparency is also absolutely superb. Deal price available on royal blue and titanium grey finishes only

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £400 Panasonic TV-48Z90B: was £1,499 now £1,099 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The Panasonic Z90B is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025, scooping up the top prize for being the best 48-inch OLED TV we have tested, especially for serious movie fans. Authentic picture, support for all HDR formats and excellent app selection are just some of the reasons we love it. Pair that with a decent audio performance (by OLED TV standards) and the latest batch of gaming specs, and we have a TV worthy of knocking LG off the top spot.

Price match: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

