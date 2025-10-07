For bargain hunters seeking to get their first hi-fi system off the ground for a small price, this is a deal that's well worth considering. Thanks to the Prime Big Deals Day sales event, the WiiM Amp Pro has dropped to just £319 at Amazon, an outstanding saving of £80 off its standard £399 tag.

Specialist hi-fi retailers such as Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson are also offering this £319, so it's worth shopping around beyond Amazon if you have a preference for a given outlet. Regardless of where you buy it from, the WiiM Amp Pro is a great option to consider if you're looking for a do-it-all amplifier and streaming unit that barely takes up any space on your desk.

Best WiiM Prime Day deal

WiiM's first streaming amplifier, the three-star WiiM Amp, failed to impress us sonically, despite its combination of talents in such a small, affordable box.

Thankfully, the step-up WiiM Amp Pro improves upon its sound quality in a big way – enough to gain an additional star and earn a firm recommendation from us.

The Amp Pro retains the tiny size and wallet-friendly price tag. The streaming amp packs in 60W of Class D amplification, a DAC that can handle 24-bit/192kHz hi-res files, and a host of streaming features that mean you can stream music over your home wi-fi network and play CD-quality and hi-res tunes from your Tidal or Qobuz account.

There's also support for Spotify Connect while Bluetooth and Chromecast are available, but AirPlay is notably absent. It's the only real drawback in an otherwise easy-to-use, stable platform, with a novice-friendly app that makes set up a breeze.

The Amp Pro has an HDMI ARC input for connecting to your TV, along with RCA line level, digital optical and USB-A inputs.

When it comes to sound quality, the WiiM Amp Pro delivers more pep and dynamic interest than its cheaper sibling. We said in our review: "There is more punch, snap and sparkle to the sound... the Amp Pro offers greater subtlety to the way dynamic swings are communicated, and there is a more convincing sense of dynamic contrast and rhythmic agility to the sound."

While we still find the WiiM is playing it just a little safe and could do with a better sense of timing, its renewed sense of fun and energy, along with greater detail, keep us listening to every song we play through. All you nee to do is add in a pair of, say, the five-star Dali Kupid standmounts and you've got yourself an affordable, very entertaining little hi-fi system.

There simply isn't anything else on the market that offers what the WiiM does in such a modern, user-friendly and compact form – nor anywhere close to its budget billing.

With this massive £80 saving at Amazon for Prime Day, the Amp Pro is even more tempting than ever.

