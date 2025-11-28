Sennheiser might have played second fiddle to Sony and Bose in the consumer headphone space, but it still makes some awesome pairs. Like the Momentum 4 Wireless – they haven't dominated our Awards like their rivals, but they still earned five stars from us. And now they've hit their lowest price ever for Black Friday.

They're just £165 at Amazon – a discount of £135 on their £300 RRP. So you should buy them, right? Not so fast...

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless best Black Friday deal

We first reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless back in 2022. They pack an immense battery life of 60 hours, which is yet to beaten from a mainstream pair.

Sennheiser has also equipped the Momentum 4 Wireless with high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support – ensuring the best possible wireless audio quality when paired with compatible devices – and Bluetooth 5.2.

Should the battery ever run flat, they can also be used wired via the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable or through USB-C, with the latter requiring no battery power whatsoever.

We raved over their sound quality, describing it as "clear and direct in a way that demands your attention." But would you be better off with another deal? Let's see...

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are just £35 more, costing £200 at Amazon. They're not new either – they've been surpassed by the XM6 – but they are multi-Award-winners that pack an enormous sonic punch.

So which should you buy? It depends on your priorities. In our Momentum 4 Wireless vs XM5 head to head, we ruled that the Sennheisers win out in terms of battery life (doubling the Sonys) and price, with Sony emerging victorious for noise cancelling and sound quality. For the categories of features and build and comfort, it's a draw.

Not an easy decision, then. But we would recommend you pay the extra for the XM5 if you can – noise cancelling and sound being our priorities. But if you prize a marathon battery life above all else, or you can't spring the extra for the Sonys, the Momentum 4 for £165 at Amazon will do you proud.

