These lesser-known five-star headphones have hit their lowest price ever – but are the Sonys the better buy?
A five-star pair for £165 would usually be a no-brainer...
Sennheiser might have played second fiddle to Sony and Bose in the consumer headphone space, but it still makes some awesome pairs. Like the Momentum 4 Wireless – they haven't dominated our Awards like their rivals, but they still earned five stars from us. And now they've hit their lowest price ever for Black Friday.
They're just £165 at Amazon – a discount of £135 on their £300 RRP. So you should buy them, right? Not so fast...
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless best Black Friday deal
The five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are a stellar set of cans that we praised for providing clean, neutral and musical sound, a mighty 60-hour battery life and effective ANC. Five stars
We first reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless back in 2022. They pack an immense battery life of 60 hours, which is yet to beaten from a mainstream pair.
Sennheiser has also equipped the Momentum 4 Wireless with high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support – ensuring the best possible wireless audio quality when paired with compatible devices – and Bluetooth 5.2.
Should the battery ever run flat, they can also be used wired via the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable or through USB-C, with the latter requiring no battery power whatsoever.
We raved over their sound quality, describing it as "clear and direct in a way that demands your attention." But would you be better off with another deal? Let's see...
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are just £35 more, costing £200 at Amazon. They're not new either – they've been surpassed by the XM6 – but they are multi-Award-winners that pack an enormous sonic punch.
The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones may have been succeeded by the XM6, but they are still sensational performers, especially at their lowest-ever price. These Bluetooth over-ears boast great noise-cancelling, an amazingly musical sound and 30 hours of battery life. This version comes with the soft carry case. Five stars
So which should you buy? It depends on your priorities. In our Momentum 4 Wireless vs XM5 head to head, we ruled that the Sennheisers win out in terms of battery life (doubling the Sonys) and price, with Sony emerging victorious for noise cancelling and sound quality. For the categories of features and build and comfort, it's a draw.
Not an easy decision, then. But we would recommend you pay the extra for the XM5 if you can – noise cancelling and sound being our priorities. But if you prize a marathon battery life above all else, or you can't spring the extra for the Sonys, the Momentum 4 for £165 at Amazon will do you proud.
MORE:
Read our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review
And our Sony WH-1000XM5 review
The best Black Friday headphone deals live
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- LG C5 55-inch: lowest-ever price at Richer Sounds
- JBL soundbar: now better than half price
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- Sony headphones: now just £29
- Stereo amplifier: Cambridge Audio now £299
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
- Vinyl: 3 for £66 at Amazon
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £75
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.