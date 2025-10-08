Rock bottom! Sennheiser's five-star Momentum 4 Wireless headphones drop to their lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have hit their lowest-ever price on Amazon, now available for £179.99 – a substantial £99 reduction from their listed £279 asking price.

The reduced price applies to the Special Edition version, which has a black finish with copper accents. The regular coloured-models remain at the higher price of £199.

The deal lands as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event, and represents the best opportunity yet to secure these accomplished noise-cancelling headphones.

The Momentum 4 Wireless earned a five-star rating from us thanks to their impressive combination of sound quality, features and remarkable battery life.

At launch in 2022, these premium over-ears arrived at £300, positioning them squarely against rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort 45. Since then, prices have gradually fallen, and this latest discount sweetens the deal.

One of the most headline-grabbing features remains the 60-hour battery life – double that of many competitors. For frequent travellers or those who simply can't be bothered with regular charging cycles, this longevity is a major draw.

Sennheiser has also equipped the Momentum 4 Wireless with high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support, ensuring the best possible wireless audio quality when paired with compatible devices.

The headphones are also Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, enabling simultaneous connection to multiple devices with seamless switching between them.

Should the battery ever run flat, they can also be used wired via the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable or through USB-C, with the latter requiring no battery power whatsoever.

The accompanying Smart Control app provides access to adjustable EQ settings, ANC customisation and a clever Sound Check feature that gauges your preferred tonal balance by presenting three different sound profiles during playback.

There's also a Sound Zones function which automatically applies specific EQ and noise isolation settings when you enter or leave designated locations.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Where noise cancellation is concerned, the Momentum 4 Wireless handle themselves well – while walking along busy roads, traffic is effectively shunned.

An adaptive mode also automatically adjusts the noise-cancelling effect in real-time based on environmental fluctuations.

Sonically, the Momentum 4 Wireless deliver a clear and direct presentation that demands attention.

They've shed some of the tonal richness that characterised earlier Momentum models in favour of greater neutrality, but this hasn't compromised substance across the frequency range. Highs are well-honed, mids pleasingly plump, and lows strike a satisfying balance between tautness and body.

At £179.99, the Momentum 4 Wireless have never been more affordable on Amazon. For those seeking accomplished noise-cancelling headphones with exceptional battery life and entertaining sound quality, this Prime Big Deal Days offer is well worth some serious consideration.

